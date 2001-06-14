McGowan to lead Charmed life

Rose McGowan has charmed her way onto the WB.

McGowan, best known for her relationship with scary rocker Marilyn Manson, will replace the departed Shannen Doherty on the WB's Charmed, starting next fall. Joining current Charmed co-stars Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs, McGowan will play a long-lost sister to Milano's and Combs' characters.

Recently, McGowan starred in the films Ready to Rumble and Jawbreaker.