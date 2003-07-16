McGowan to exit Discovery
Discovery Networks U.S. ad-sales pro Bill McGowan will exit the company at the end
of the year to start his own sales organization, McGowan Communications LLC.
McGowan, currently Discovery Networks' executive vice president of ad sales, had been
the cable group's top salesman until president Billy Campbell lured
Joe Abruzzese away from CBS last fall to be president of ad sales.
McGowan's first client will actually be Discovery. He'll handle the company's
paid infomercial programming and its direct-response advertising, calling the
efforts "Discovery Direct."
McGowan spent 12 years with Discovery, joining in 1991 as senior VP of ad sales.
