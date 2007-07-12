McGorry Appointed Chairman of Broadcasting & Cable's Hall of Fame

William McGorry has been appointed the Chairman of the 2007 Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame.





An industry veteran with over 20 years of experience, McGorry will oversee the nomination process and manage the entire event, which will be held on October 22 at Cipriani in New York City.





"Given my history with B&C's Hall of Fame over the past ten years, I look forward to usuing my knowledge of the industry and the event to enrich the Hall of Fame program," McGorry said in a statement.





McGorry has served on several boards including the Broadcaster's Foundation and International Radio & Television Society Foundation Inc. He has also been the recipient of many awards, including the Vanguard Award and a Lifetime Achievement Award from Women in Cable Telecommunications. McGorry is also a member of the Cable Pioneers organization.