McGinn Named VP of NBC 'Multi-Station Local Programming'

Meredith McGinn has been named vice president of multi-station local programming for NBC Owned Television Stations, a new position at the company. McGinn will manage NBC's Nonstop Network, including developing national programming to complement new and existing local news and lifestyle content and working to secure station partners in new markets.

McGinn will report to Greg Scholl, president of local integrated media for NBC's owned stations.

NBC Owned Stations, under president Valari Staab, is shifting the focus of the Nonstop digital channels around the country, with national content across the network, and room for local news inserts at the station level.

Additionally, Marni Kupfer was promoted to vice president of lifestyle production, overseeing the team that produces George to the Rescue, 1st Look and Open House. She will report to McGinn.

"Throughout her career, Meredith has consistently delivered strong, compelling and informative content to viewers across many platforms," said Scholl. "She was instrumental both in the launch of our first Nonstop channel in New York more than two years ago and the subsequent roll out of new channels in eight additional markets. We are confident that Meredith and Marni will lead the network successfully into a new phase of growth."

McGinn was formerly director of news and content at WNBC New York, where she was responsible for overseeing news decisions for the main channel and website, as well programming for its New York Nonstop channel, which she helped launch in 2009.