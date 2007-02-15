McGee Goes to Starz as Senior VP of Marketing
Nancy McGee, senior VP of marketing and sales for Adelphia, has joined Starz Entertainment in Englewood, Colorado as senior VP of marketing.
McGee headed up sale for Adelphia until August, when the company was turned over to Time Warner and Comcast, which divvied up the systems of the financially troubled cable operator.
McGee's resume includes AT&T Broadband, MediaOne, and US West. “After years in the cable business I look forward to moving over to the world of programming," said McGee in a Starz! release touting the new job.
