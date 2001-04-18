McEntire to play Annie Oakley in CBS flick

Country singer Reba McEntire will star in a CBS TV movie version of the Irving Berlin revival Annie Get Your Gun.

McEntire's performance in the Broadway musical revived what had been regarded as a moribound production with Bernadette Peters in the title role. McEntire will be executive producer on the project as she reprises the role of legendary sharpshooter Annie Oakley. The TV version is already in development at CBS, and the TV movie could be ready as soon as February sweeps. Peter Stone, who adapted the current Broadway version of the 1946 comedy, will write the TV script.

- Richard Tedesco