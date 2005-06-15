McDonalds, DIC See Healthy Bottom Line

In a move that could help reduce its "Supersize" image problems while encouraging /capitalizing on the fight against childhood obesity, McDonald’s has signed with Burbank-based DIC Entertainment to promote a more active lifestyle for kids.

The fast food giant has named the kids media company and major TV distributor as a worldwide licensing agent for a home video, as well as active play toys, entertainment and apparel, plus items to be named later, according to an announcement from Larry Light, chief of global marketing for McDonald’s, and DIC Chairman-CEO Andy Heyward.

DIC will develop comprehensive new programs and products for McDonald’s “McKids” brand, which is slated to roll out later this year and in 2006.



McDonald’s and DIC will debut the “McKids” brand in international markets this year, including the New York Licensing Show next week, the Brand Licensing Show in London, and Licensing Asia in Japan, where DIC said it would announce the appointment of new licensees and international representatives.



Next spring, a new “McKids” video series will be launched in partnership with Warner Home Video to further promote fitness and activity, though no McKids-related TV show is planned “at this time,” said a DIC spokesperson. (DIC distributes three hours of FCC-friendly kids TV shows a week to 430 TV stations in every market in the U.S., plus other kids shows both domesticall and internationally)



Nancy Fowler, president of worldwide consumer products at DIC, will oversee the development and launch of the programs. She will also lead the expansion of the company’s consumer products division to include new offices in the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Latin America exclusively dedicated to the McDonald’s brands.