McCloskey Joins NBCU Sports & Olympics

Chris McCloskey, former executive VP, communications, of the Arena

Football League, and a veteran of the NFL communications department, is

joining NBC's sports team.



McCloskey, who has been a brand strategy consultant, will be VP, communications, NBC Universal Sports & Olympics.



He will be the primary media point person for NBC Olympic coverage, as well as golf, NHL and Football Night in America.

In a related move, Adam Freifeld, director of communications at NBC Sports, has been named senior director of NBC Universal Sports & Olympics.

He will be media contact for audience measurement for NBC's Sunday Night Football, NBC Sports & Olympics digital efforts, the Kentucky Derby, Preakness, French Open, Wimbledon, figure skating and gymnastics.

