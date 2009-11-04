McCloskey Joins NBCU Sports & Olympics
Chris McCloskey, former executive VP, communications, of the Arena
Football League, and a veteran of the NFL communications department, is
joining NBC's sports team.
McCloskey, who has been a brand strategy consultant, will be VP, communications, NBC Universal Sports & Olympics.
He will be the primary media point person for NBC Olympic coverage, as well as golf, NHL and Football Night in America.
In a related move, Adam Freifeld, director of communications at NBC Sports, has been named senior director of NBC Universal Sports & Olympics.
He will be media contact for audience measurement for NBC's Sunday Night Football, NBC Sports & Olympics digital efforts, the Kentucky Derby, Preakness, French Open, Wimbledon, figure skating and gymnastics.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.