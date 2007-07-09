McClain Named VP and News Director at WTVT

Michael McClain becomes the Vice President and News Director at Fox O&O WTVT Tampa Bay July 16. McClain comes from WBRC Birmingham, another Fox-owned station, where he held the same titles and toiled for 27 years.

"Mike’s depth of experience and proven record of success made him the ideal candidate for this position," said V.P./G.M. Robert Linger. "I am confident that under his leadership, Fox13 News will continue to deliver the quality coverage viewers have come to expect."

McClain will oversee all editorial, business and administrative functions for FOX13 News.