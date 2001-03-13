McCarthy signs for Fox sitcom

Former Playboy Playmate Jenny McCarthy is talking to Fox about starring in a comedy pilot called Honey Vicarro about a fictional 1960s private eye, Reuters reports.

The sitcom is a show-within-a-show concept, as Vicarro fights crime in Los Angeles while tooling around in her 1964 Shelby Cobra. McCarthy was involved in a pilot project last fall that Fox decided against producing as a series. She briefly starred in an NBC comedy, Jenny in 1997 and co-hosted the Singled Out dating game show on MTV, as well as a self-titled show on the cable network.