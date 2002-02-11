McCarthy leaving Belo

Mike McCarthy, senior executive vice president of A.H. Belo Corp., is

retiring from the company, Belo said Monday.

McCarthy, who has been with the company since 1985, plans to move from Dallas

back to Washington, D.C., and likely practice communications law.

He has been in the broadcasting and telecommunications business since 1972,

when he worked as a speechwriter in the Office of Telecommunications Policy in

the Nixon White House.