McCarthy leaving Belo
Mike McCarthy, senior executive vice president of A.H. Belo Corp., is
retiring from the company, Belo said Monday.
McCarthy, who has been with the company since 1985, plans to move from Dallas
back to Washington, D.C., and likely practice communications law.
He has been in the broadcasting and telecommunications business since 1972,
when he worked as a speechwriter in the Office of Telecommunications Policy in
the Nixon White House.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.