McCarley To Head Golf Channel, Davis Out At Versus In NBC Sports Group Reorg: Sources

Under a restructuring that is expected to be announced tomorrow, NBC Sports Group will name Mike McCarley as the new head of the Golf Channel, while Jamie Davis is out as president of Versus, sources confirm.

The moves are scheduled to be detailed Feb. 2, less than a week after Comcast closed with General Electric on the joint venture with NBC Universal. Sports Business Journal first reported the sports reorganization story.

NBC Sports, Golf and Versus officials were not available for comment on Tuesday evening.

Many of the responsibilities previously held by Davis, who has headed national sports service Versus to ratings, distribution and financial growth since September 2008, after joining the network from ESPN STAR Sports, will be shared by NBC Sports group executive producer Sam Flood and NBC Sports executive vice president Jon Miller, according to sources. Davis is expected to remain with Comcast in an advisory capacity.

Marc Fein, Versus executive vice president of programming, production and business operations, is expected to retain his job and report to Miller.

