McCain to reintroduce campaign-coverage bill

Senate Commerce Committee chairman John McCain (R-Ariz.) said Wednesday that he

plans to introduce a bill next week to require a minimum quota of

candidate-centered broadcasts, as well as a voucher system for political ads.

The bill is similar to one he introduced in the last Congress, he said. That

bill would have required broadcasters to provide two hours of candidate-centered

programming each week in the run-up to elections.

It would also have levied a spectrum-usage fee on broadcasters, about 1% of

their gross revenues. The money would be deposited in a "broadcast bank" and

doled out to the political parties.

The parties then would give vouchers to candidates to buy ad time on TV and

radio at market rates.

McCain also said he plans to revisit the issue of how many low-power FM

stations should be allowed in light of a new study saying that more of those

stations might be added without interfering with the signals of existing

full-power stations.

That study was mandated by Congress after it voted to limit the number of

LPFMs, citing potential interference issues.

That news was by way of introduction to a hearing on broadcaster public-interest obligations and localism in McCain’s committee Wednesday.

The hearing contained plenty of venting at the industry, from cries against

indecency and centralcasting to calls for better ad rates for campaign spots.

On the indecency front, an episode of Fox's Keen Eddie came under

heavy criticism for a scene involving horse semen and a prostitute, particularly

since its lead-in was the teen-targeted American Juniors, one

legislator said. The show had been part of testimony from Media Research Center

president Brent Bozell.

Federal Communications Commission member Michael Copps was among the hearing witnesses -- McCain

pointed out that Republican members were invited but declined -- and used the

opportunity to list six things the FCC should be doing that he says it is not:

Undertake an effective license-renewal process -- he said he plans to hold a

series of town meetings on the issue. Community discovery -- require owners to visit with their audience to

ascertain its needs. Get tough on indecency -- Copps said he will propose holding a proceeding on

whether there is a link between consolidation and indecency. He also would

like to see National Association of Broadcasters Presdient Eddie Fritts and National Cable & Telecommunications Association president Robert Sachs convene

a TV summit on protecting kids from indecency. Encourage minority ownership. Examine digital-TV public-interest obligations. "Confront substantial reduction in independent programming."

Among the suggestions from the lawmakers on possible changes: mandating a

family hour; decreasing the time between license renewals; and requiring a showing

of public interest at renewal time.

Barry Faber, vice president and general counsel at Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc., defended his company’s

centralcasting strategy under heavy fire from, among others, Sen. Byron Dorgan

(D-N.D.). He said it had allowed Sinclair to add news personnel and do news

where it would otherwise be economically infeasible.

He also disputed the characterization of the FCC’s 2 million comments on the

ownership proceeding as a "spontaneous" expression of opposition.

He said that from what he could see on the FCC Web site, they were mostly

form letters created by three of four organizations, including hudnerds of

thousands from the National Rifle Association.

McCain responded that he had personally been impressed by the comments he

personally had received on the issue.