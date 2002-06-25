McCain holds up Adelstein nomination

The nomination of potential Democratic Federal Communications Commission

member Jonathan Adelstein is being held up once again -- this time by Sen. John

McCain (R-Ariz.).

McCain has informed Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle (D-S.D.) and Senate

Minority Leader Trent Lott (R-Miss.) that he will block all nominations until he

gets assurances from both that his choice to the Federal Election Commission --

Washington, D.C.-based attorney Ellen Weintraub -- will be confirmed by the

Senate before September.

McCain, the primary sponsor of campaign-finance reform, has been upset that

the FEC has been considering amendments to the new campaign-finance-reform law

that, in his view, would weaken the bill's intent to eliminate all unlimited

corporate contributions or 'soft money' from campaigns.

Daschle recommended Weintraub for the FEC slot, and she would fill the seat

now occupied by Democratic commissioner Karl Sandstrom. McCain has been unhappy

with Sandstrom because he has been voting with Republicans on the commission and

McCain has not supported some of those votes.

Sandstrom's term has expired, but he remains on the commission through the

end of this congressional session or until another commissioner is appointed in

his place -- whichever comes first. The session ends this

fall.