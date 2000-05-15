McCain: FCC should move on LPFM…

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) last week introduced his own bill addressing the FCC's controversial effort to roll out low-power FM stations.

The bill would let the FCC launch the service, which Senate Commerce Committee Chairman McCain supports, as long as it doesn't cause any "harmful" interference. That fact alone isn't much to NAB's liking.

Besides bristling because McCain would allow the FCC's effort to go forward at all, the NAB has taken the position that "Congress should make sure there is no interference before LPFM licenses are issued," NAB President Eddie Fritts informed McCain.

The House of Representatives has passed legislation that would stop the FCC's LPFM effort. Sen. Judd Gregg (R-N.H.) has introduced a similar measure in the Senate.