MBPT Spotlight: What Marketers Need to Know About Social Media's Influence on Consumer Fashion Buying

Even though a majority of female fashion apparel and beauty

product shoppers have Twitter profiles, 140 characters won't cut it when it

comes to influencing major fashion purchasing decisions.

Instead, those shoppers say they rely more on blogs and

message boards, Facebook, Pinterest and Instagram.

That's the tip of the shopping preference iceberg to be

found in a new study, "Social Channels

of Influence in the Fashion Industry,"commissioned by NetBase

and conducted by Edison Research.

The women's apparel and beauty industries in the U.S. record

annual sales of $175 billion and $13 billion, respectively, and the newly

released study offers marketers advice on which social media matters and how to

best engage fashion-buying consumers.

The study surveyed 1,005 women social media users, ranging

in age from 18 to 65-plus, in the U.S. in May 2013. All of the women have

profiles on one or more social networks.

While many fashion marketers believe Twitter's immediacy in

reaching female fashion and beauty product shoppers with messages can be a key

factor in building brand awareness, the study finds the social network does not

motivate these shoppers to plunk down their credit cards.

It continues that even though 75% of women defined as "social

shoppers" and 66% of women defined as "fashionistas" are Twitter users, Twitter

is not among the top five fashion purchase influencers.

Social shoppers and fashionistas are the two key consumer

segments in fashion buying, which is based more on women's fashion attitudes

than on traditional demographics.

As defined by the study, fashionistas are women who strongly

agree with the statement, "Fashion and beauty are extremely important to me." The

group makes up 28% of the study's respondents. Social shoppers are women who

strongly agree with the statement, "The brands and products my friends use

influence my own purchase decisions." They make up 15% of the respondents.

"Just because you have a profile on a social network doesn't

mean that it influences your fashion purchases," the study posits.

According to the results, fashionistas (97%) and social

shoppers (98%) are more likely to have Facebook profiles than any of the other

social networks. However, they look to fashion blogs and message boards

slightly more for inspiration. Before making a purchase in at least one fashion

product category, 62% of fashionistas and 64% of social shoppers consult

message boards or blogs.

Facebook is a close second, however, when it comes to

influencing fashion purchases. Before making a purchase in at least one fashion

category, 72% of social shoppers and 56% of fashionistas consult Facebook.

Approximately one-half of fashionistas and social shoppers

look to Pinterest for purchase inspiration, with its role particularly strong

with respect to costume jewelry, special occasional clothing, casual clothing

and cosmetics.

The study found that the percentage of women who are

inspired by Instagram is lower, but this platform is the best way to reach

younger shoppers. Instagram inspires decisions in at least one fashion category

for 42% of social networking women in the 19-29 year old age group.

Here are four steps that fashion retailers or fashion brands

should follow as taken directly from the study:

1. Know who your influencers are and what they're saying

on fashion blogs and message boards, and engage in the conversation.

You may think of these channels as a fragmented mess, but

your most valuable consumers consider them a go-to source of inspiration. They

offer intelligence for campaign tracking, new product launches, purchase

intent, competitive differentiation, brand health and much more.

2. Use Facebook both for marketing and social

intelligence.

Your target customers are there, and they are talking about

your products. Make it easy for fashionistas to learn about your products and

for social shoppers to spread the word. And just as importantly, use the conversations

to understand their wants and needs.

3. Invest in Pinterest because it punches above its

weight.

Fashion is inherently visual. Retail is visual. The

opportunities to engage with consumers through visual marketing will only grow.

4.Understand the nuances in how the different

social channels are used in your fashion category.

You'll want to tailor your social strategy to how women gain

inspiration to purchase the products you sell.

NetBase offers social intelligence information to global

brands and agencies. Its clients include Coca-Cola, Kraft, Hewlett-Packard,

ESPN, GfK, McCann Erickson and Taco Bell.

Edison Research conducts market research for businesses and

media organizations worldwide and also conducts exit polling. Among its news

organization clients are ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox, NBC and the Associated Press.

