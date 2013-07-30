MBPT Spotlight: VW Renews Sponsorship of Shark Week as Agency Execs Recall Last Year's Award-Winning Integration

Volkswagen of America is taking another dip with Discovery

Channel. Following up on its Cannes Lions creative award-winning campaign on

Discovery during the network's annual Shark Week last August, Volkswagen has

renewed its relationship as presenting sponsor for this year's event, which

begins on Aug. 4 at 8 p.m.





Last year's campaign was based around the creation of an underwater

Volkswagen Beetle Shark Cage that was integrated on the network via short-form

content that ran throughout the week during breaks between the shark-related

programming. Going one better, this year, the underwater observation cage has

been transformed into a 2013 Beetle Convertible Shark Cage that marine

biologist Luke Tipple will take on a Subaquatic Road Trip along the ocean

floor.





The 2012 Volkswagen Beetle Shark Cage campaign won media

agency MediaCom a Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity Silver Lion

for Best Brand or Product Integration into a Feature Film, Existing TV Show or

Series, as well as a Bronze Lion for Best Media Campaign for a Car and

Automotive Service.





While this year's campaign is a continuation of that initial

VW Shark Cage idea, last year's campaign was hatched from scratch, a collaborative

effort that included Volkswagen's creative agency Deutsch Los Angeles, the

Discovery branded entertainment team, the planning and content creation units

at MediaCom and ultimately, of course, Volkswagen engineers.





The goal of the initial Beetle campaign was to dispel the perception

that the car was more of a female-type auto, and to increase sales among men by

getting them to think it was a cool car. With Discovery's Shark Week drawing a

sizable male audience, the agency believed it was the right platform on which

to make that pitch.





"Once we knew Shark Week would be the right platform for a

Volkswagen Beetle campaign, we then had to determine how to relaunch this

iconic brand," says MediaCom media planner Dave Fasola, managing partner and

group director on the Volkswagen account.





"We had worked with Discovery before on projects for other

clients and had also worked with their creative agency, Deutsch Los Angeles," adds

Adam Pincus, head of content, MediaCom Beyond Advertising, who worked with

Fasola on the creation of the initial campaign last year. "We all sat around

the table and tossed out ideas. There was no one lone source of creativity.

Everyone had ideas and participated."



Swimming With Sharks





"It was a four-way collaborative discussion," Fasola says. "Whatever

we decided to do, we wanted the outcome to be tied into the spirit of Shark

Week. We all brought up ideas of how to bring the Beetle to life, how to get it

into the water, to swim with the sharks. Everyone added a layer of creativity."





Pincus says it took between six and eight weeks of creative

discussion, development and brainstorming to come up with the final idea.





Once it was decided to create a Beetle Shark Cage that would

go into the water, Fasola says a shark photographer who works for Discovery

suggested creating a car that could actually drive underwater. From that point,

it took a few weeks to design the car and only a few days to build it.





The campaign consisted of three 60-second content spots,

along with some teaser pieces. One spot was dedicated to showing how the car

was designed. A second showed how it was built. And a third showed it moving

underwater. The spots ran throughout Shark Week online and as interstitials on

Discovery in between primetime telecasts of shark-related programming. There

was also digital content and a co-viewing app was created so viewers could watch

bonus content on tablets.





"We were looking to develop a fun, interesting way to get

male consumers interested in the Beetle," Pincus says.





And it worked. Monthly sales of the Beetle immediately

topped 3,000 units, which was the highest total of the year. The number of male

buyers jumped by 20%, to 40% of the total model buyers. Average digital

engagement on the Shark Week online site was 28.5 minutes, and there were 5

million views overall. The VW playlist had 350,000 viewers with a 65%

completion rate and there were over 1.9 million Facebook posts generated about

the Beetle Shark Cage.





"Increased sales were sustained through the rest of 2012 and

the sales trend for the Beetle has remained strong through 2013," Fasola says. And

to keep the momentum going, the agency ran a Beetle commercial in this year's

Super Bowl in early February.



This Year's Model





VW has since been promoting some of its other models during

2013, but Shark Week begins this Sunday so the process will start all over

again.





This year, not only iPad users, but also iPhone users will

be able to view footage via a co-viewing app. And viewers also will be able to

share photos, videos and Shark Week news directly from their mobile devices to

online social media outlets, including Discovery and Volkswagen Facebook and

Twitter pages.





Fasola acknowledges that it might be hard to top last year's

campaign but it's at least been proven that Shark Week on Discovery is one of

the best places to market the Beetle to male consumers.





"To top last year's campaign is going to be tough," Fasola says,

"but our goal is to continue to keep Volkswagen involved with Discovery and

Shark Week."





And Volkswagen of America's VP of marketing, Kevin Mayer, adds,

"While most of the entertainment world has adapted to our busy schedules

through on-demand viewing, Shark Week is a rarity in that it still captures

millions of viewers in a weeklong shared experience. Volkswagen is excited to add

our unique touch to an event with such an impressive impact on pop culture."



