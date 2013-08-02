MBPT Spotlight: Tighter Back-to-School Spending Should Benefit Discount Chains, Online Retailers

Unlike some spring surveys that predicted back-to-school

shoppers would get an earlier start this season, the latest research shows that

consumers are actually waiting longer to buy and are planning to spend less

than they did last year.





Households with school-age children (K-12) are also looking

for more bargains and that is going to help discount store chains and online

retailers at the expense of department and specialty stores, according to the

Brand Keys 2013 Back-to-School report, which included information from 10,000

households collected via telephone and central location intercepts.





The report predicts a decrease of 10% in back-to-school

spending to an average of just over $600 per household. Average anticipated

spending in the major back-to-school categories are all down from last year.

Average spending on clothing is predicted to be $301 per household, down 29%;

average spending on dress and athletics shoes is forecast to be $110 per

household, down 23%; spending on computers/electronics/tablets and smartphones,

$150, down 32%; school supplies, $39, down 60%; and books and other study aids,

$10, down 56%.





Among back-to-school shoppers, 97% are expected to make

purchases at discount chains, up 4% over last year; 72% online, up 34%; 35% via

catalogs, up 3%; 28% at department stores, down 44%; 25% at office supply

stories, down 55%; and 30% at specialty retailers, down 10%.





Robert Passikoff, president of Brand Keys, said in addition

to lower spending this year, consumers also said they will put off purchases

until they see no better deals, or until they absolutely have to buy.





Of back-to-school consumer shoppers, 70% said they would

wait until the middle to the end of August to shop. Passikoff said that

attitude has been fueled by more than a decade of retailers teaching consumers

that they will eventually be able to get cheaper prices if they are willing to

wait.





Passikoff added that there's more of an unbalanced

distribution this year in terms of retail outlets where consumers intend to

shop for back-to-school items, with consumers saying they will shop at whatever

outlet offers the best deals.





The top 10 retailers showing the greatest increase in

consumer intent-to-shop for back-to-school merchandise in order are: (1)

Amazon, (2) Wal-Mart, (3) Target, (4) Macy's, (5) Zappos, (6) TJ Maxx and Kohl's,

(8) Best Buy and Footlocker, and (10) Staples.





Passikoff did give a reason for the decline in bigger ticket

items like computers, smartphones and tablets, saying that many consumers are

buying them year-round now, rather than just waiting for the excuse of shopping

for school.



Nielsen Weighs In





Nielsen has also been conducting weekly online surveys of

consumers and the results of its first round of questioning for the week ending

July 19 found only 6% of respondents who said they had started their

back-to-school shopping. Meanwhile, 60% said they would be starting their

shopping before mid-August.





The Nielsen survey found 21% who said they will spend more

on back-to-school shopping this year, and 21% who said they would spend less.

Another 55% said they would spend the same amount as last year.





The biggest influence on where they would shop: 78% said

price, 65% said value and 54% said convenience.





"Shopper strategies are fairly unique when it comes to

back-to-school," said James Russo, senior VP of global consumer insights at

Nielsen. "Despite retailer strategies to drive back-to-school sales earlier and

earlier, consumers are set on doing their back-to-school shopping across three

main weeks in August."



