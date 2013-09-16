MBPT Spotlight: Scheduling A Path to Improvement

amorabito@nbmedia.com | @andreamorabito

The series have been ordered, the schedules set and premiere

dates revealed. Now comes the real test: premiere week.

As in seasons past, the broadcast

networks’ new fall shows

won’t all debut in a single week,

with the first, Fox drama Sleepy

Hollow, set to bow Sept. 16. And

as with last fall, which proved a

tipping-point year in the penetration

of DVR viewing on premiere

ratings, network execs are urging caution

as all eyes turn to the new crop of contenders.

But even with more viewers time-shifting

programs, the grid still matters when it comes

to launching new shows. With that in mind,

B&C spoke to a group of network presidents

and programming executives to identify the

key days and time periods each respective

broadcaster will be eyeing this fall season.

ABC: Betting Tuesdays on S.H.I.E.L.D.



The stakes around Marvel’s Agents of

S.H.I.E.L.D. are high not just because it is the

first live-action television show for the blockbuster

film franchise (and that it’s from fanboy

creator Joss Whedon), but also because the action

drama will anchor an entirely new Tuesday

night lineup for ABC.

With Dancing With the Stars

now scaled back to Mondays

and last year’s comedies and

Body of Proof gone, the network

is looking to strengthen the night

with S.H.I.E.L.D., new family

comedies The Goldbergs and

Trophy Wife and 99-percenter drama Lucky 7.

Completely overhauling a night is a tall order,

and ABC is betting on the audience loyalty of

the Marvel universe to come through.

“There’s a challenge to launching four new

shows, but with S.H.I.E.L.D. you already

have a built-in audience which is similar to a

returning show,” says Andy Kubitz, executive

VP, program planning and scheduling at ABC.

“I’m not really thinking that there’s four new

shows that have to recruit all-new audiences.”

Though S.H.I.E.L.D. will have to go up

against TV’s most-watched show in CBS’ NCIS,

Fox and The CW are already bracing themselves

for their new Tuesday shows to take at least a

temporary hit while viewers sample the Marvel

drama. “A big, big show sucks a lot of air

out of the television landscape, and I’m hoping

S.H.I.E.L.D. will do that as well,” Kubitz says.

While the chance of all of ABC’s Tuesday

shows surviving to midseason seems unlikely

in the high-failure game of TV, Kubitz says

showing audience flow on the night is as important

as outright hits as the net attempts to

improve last season’s fourth-place finish. “The

environment of television makes it hard to rise

quickly,” he says. “I’m optimistic we’re going

to improve more time periods than we don’t.”

CBS: New Comedy Success on Thursday?



The pressure is on at CBS to find a new hit

comedy, given the invaluable launch pad it has

in the juggernaut The Big Bang Theory, and

this fall the net will make four attempts. That includes

using BBT to anchor a two-hour comedy

block on Thursday with The Millers and The

Crazy Ones, betting that Robin Williams’ star

power can launch the latter at 9 p.m. in front of

the 11th season of Two and a Half Men.

Ensemble comedy We Are Men and another

entry from Chuck Lorre, Mom, join the Monday

lineup as CBS looks to replace exiting How I Met Your Mother. Two of the entries, Crazy

Ones and We Are Men, are single-camera, a

notable departure for the network. Getting a

comedy from CBS’ studio (The Millers and We

Are Men) to hit is also a goal, as its current halfhour

hits mostly hail from Warner Bros., which

reaps the syndication rewards, though keeping

four comedies on Thursday is the top priority.

“If we can keep that infrastructure of the

eight comedies in place, that would be a good

win for us for the year,” says Kelly Kahl, senior

executive VP of CBS primetime.

With the focus on comedy, CBS will bow

just one new drama this fall, the heavily serialized

Dylan McDermott/Toni Colette entry

Hostages, which in one of the season’s more

closely watched matchups will premiere on the

same night (Sept. 23) as NBC’s well-reviewed

new James Spader drama, The Blacklist.

“It’s our only drama, so we’re going to be

throwing a lot behind it. But we also recognize

that Blacklist is one of NBC’s big guns,

and we don’t overlook Castle being there either,”

Kahl says.

The CW: Sandwiching Arrow With

An Improved Tuesday-Thursday



The CW has again opted to hold all of its premieres

for October, allowing it to tighten up its

fourth quarter with fewer repeats (it’s a move

gaining some popularity, as NBC will also

launch four of its six new fall series in October).

The CW will again make changes on all

five nights of its schedule in a bid to improve

its Tuesday—which has faltered in recent

seasons with Cult; Emily Owens, M.D.; and

Ringer—and Thursday, which is anchored by

its strongest show, The Vampire Diaries, but

has so far failed to launch a companion hit.

The network even revised its initial premiere

dates to use the vampire drama to launch

both spinoff The Originals and period drama

Reign on Oct. 3 and Oct. 17, respectively.

“To do that successfully and to give enough

marketing promotion to Reign, we realized we

had to push Reign back a week and move Vampire

Diaries and The Originals up a week,”

says The CW president Mark Pedowitz.

The staggered approach (The CW’s other

new fall drama, The Tomorrow People, debuts Wednesday, Oct. 9) allows the network to focus

on one launch at a time in the hopes of

getting another one or two freshmen to hit.

“You always want to do better,” Pedowitz

says. “But if we can get a show that does what

Arrow or Vampire Diaries does, or Supernatural,

we’ll be very pleased.”





Fox: A Stronger Start on the Week



With The CW and NBC going late, Fox will

debut nearly all of its new series ahead of the

official premiere week (The X Factor already

returned on Sept. 11), giving its lineup an extra

week of originals before enduring postseason

baseball preemptions.

“With so much time-shifting going on, I

think we have a better shot of getting people

to sample it live or within those first three

days than everyone’s going to have when

we’re all up and running,” says Fox Broadcasting

COO Joe Earley.

The Tuesday comedy block is a big priority,

and it received increased marketing after last

season’s freshman comedies struggled to get

sampled. “We are running four campaigns,”

Earley says. “Last year we ran one campaign,

which was our new two-hour comedy block.”

Two new sitcoms, Dads and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, are designed to bring more men to the

night, though Fox is hoping to lure both genders

to the duo as well as returning New Girl

and The Mindy Project.

Strengthening Mondays is also a goal after

the network was caught short-handed with

the weak Mob Doctor last fall. Starting out,

the veteran Bones will be paired with the tonally

similar Sleepy Hollow on the night, with

Bones set to shift to Fridays in November to

make way for futuristic cop drama Almost Human.

And despite the scheduling of originals

on Fridays often not coming to fruition, Earley

insists Fox is serious about programming the

night this season with comedies Raising Hope

and, starting in January, Enlisted. “All the many

years that there was the threat of moving Bones,

this year it really is a strategic plan,” he says.

NBC: Returning Thurs. and 10 p.m. to Glory



While Monday and Tuesday were the key

nights for NBC last fall as it looked to draft off

the momentum of Sunday Night Football and

establish a second annual cycle of The Voice,

this season the network will turn its attention

to Thursday, where only one veteran comedy,

Parks and Recreation, remains.

Its biggest bet is The Michael J. Fox Show,

which received a straight-to-series, 22-episode

order for the TV series return of the Spin City

star. NBC has scheduled it at 9 p.m., paired

with fellow known star Sean Hayes in Sean

Saves the World; the duo will go up against

CBS’ expansion into a two-hour Thursday

comedy block with Robin Williams’ The Crazy

Ones and veteran Two and a Half Men.

The network also put a lot of effort into the

10 p.m. time period. On Thursdays, where the

local news lead-in belonged to the now-canceled

newsmagazine Rock Center With Brian

Williams, D.O.A. drama Do No Harm and renewed

but softer-rated Hannibal last season,

NBC will relocate veteran drama Parenthood,

which commands a loyal audience. NBC’s

most promising new fall drama, The Blacklist,

will get the prime Monday time slot after The

Voice (though it will go up against the similarly

dark CBS newcomer Hostages). Procedural

performer Chicago Fire moves to Tuesdays

at 10 p.m. and new Blair Underwood drama

Ironside takes the spot on Wednesdays, though

the latter has suffered critical early reviews.

The limited series Dracula, starring Jonathan

Rhys Meyers, will fill the period on Fridays.

At 10 p.m. and otherwise on its schedule,

NBC must break a new hit after finishing last

season without a top-10 scripted show. “Success

to me would be that we have a scripted

series and be gaining traction,” says Jeff Bader,

NBC president of program planning, strategy

and research. “With The Voice, America’s

Got Talent, [American] Ninja Warrior, we

have alternative series doing well; we know

we need scripted series.”

Those shows gaining momentum will be

key if NBC hopes to avoid a repeat performance

of last season, which saw a muchimproved

fall collapse by midseason with the

loss of NFL football and The Voice. However,

the network has one fairly large safeguard

against that in 2014 with the Winter Olympic

Games in February, which it will use to propel

it into the spring. “Because of the Olympics,

it’s such a different season,” Bader says.