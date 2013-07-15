MBPT Spotlight: Nielsen Survey Offers Marketers Important Insights Into Consumer Habits

A comprehensive Nielsen global online survey of more than

29,000 consumers in 58 countries reveals how they shop and what drives

purchases in different product categories. The survey found that while some

habits were universal, like shopping for low-priced items and looking for good

quality, there are clear regional shopping and attitude differences it would

behoove marketers to be aware of.





The survey, titled, "New Wealth, New World -- How and Why We

Shop Around the Globe" found that more respondents in the Asia-Pacific region shop

impulsively and are attracted to designer brands. Latin Americans are intensely

brand loyal while North American and European shoppers are largely driven by

price.





While North American consumers are extremely price

conscious, they lag behind consumers in other regions of the world when it

comes to doing their homework before making purchases. Only 51% of North

American consumers said they collect information on products before shopping,

compared to the 63% global average. When it comes to sampling first before

buying, only 47% of North American consumers do, compared to the global average

of 54%.





North American consumers are the most skeptical, with only

35% trusting products recommended by professionals, compared to the global

average of 52%, and only 25% saying they buy based on friends' recommendations,

compared to the global average of 35%.





North American consumers are not particularly big on buying

environmentally-friendly products regardless of price. Only 30% say they do so,

compared to the global average of 46%.





The survey polled consumers on specific categories including

health and beauty products, food and beverages, mobile phones and personal

electronics, household products and home appliances, cars, jewelry and apparel.





For health and beauty products, price is the top purchasing

criteria for North American consumers and TV is the main ad source of getting

information on those products, followed by the Internet and in-store.



For U.S. Marketers,

the Truth Behind Sweat Equity





When asked about personal care products they always use a

particular brand for, or seldom change brands, the largest category was

deodorant, where 57% of North American consumers said they stick with the same

brand. Shampoo was next with 50% of the North American consumers staying loyal.

They are more apt to switch their brand of cosmetics with only 23% loyalty, followed

by facial cleansers (22%).





Taste wins out over price when it comes to food and

beverages, with 62% of North American consumers listing taste as the main

purchase criteria, compared to 46% who mentioned price. In-store beats out TV by

a bit -- 30% to 28% -- as the main source of consumer information for the food

and beverage category.





When it comes to beverages, consumers from North America are

most loyal to their soft drinks with 41% saying they seldom change brands,

followed by 39% who say they are always loyal buyers of the same coffee brand,

and 38% who say they always by the same brand of milk.





Cereals get a 34% loyalty rating among North American

consumers, while 26% say they seldom change yogurt brands and 23% say they

always buy the same over-the-counter medications. Other food categories that

North American consumers remain brand loyal to are soups (25%), frozen foods

(20%), snacks (18%) and gum and candy (17%).



Paying the Price for

Mobile Phones





When purchasing a mobile phone, cost was more influential in

decision-making for North American consumers than the brand name (44% to 20%)

and the Internet (36%) was the most often cited best place to go for mobile

phone product information; 23% of North American consumers cited TV as the best

place to get their mobile phone information.





Price is the most important factor when purchasing household

products, and TV advertising is the main source of information.





One survey response that might surprise automakers -- who of

late have been touting the designs and features in their new models -- is that

price, followed by brand, was chosen as the main criteria for buying a

particular car. Design and features came in third on the list.





Of North American consumers surveyed, 47% listed price as

the No. 1 criteria used to determine a car purchase, followed by 25% who said

brand and 20% who selected design.





The Internet was listed by 37% of North American consumers

as the top source of car buying information, followed by 32% who said TV ads.





Price was also listed by North American consumers at the top

purchasing criteria for clothing, with 56% citing it as most important. Design

was listed by 32% and quality was mentioned by 19%.





In a survey section on grocery shopping, 55% of North

American consumers say they comparison-price shop on most of their buying

trips, compared to the global average of 49%. Forty-seven percent say they use

the store flyer as a guide on most trips, compared to the global average of

32%.





North American consumers are big users of

coupons in grocery stores. The survey found 44% use coupons on most trips,

compared to the global average of 25%.



