MBPT Spotlight: Nielsen Study Touts Facebook as a Growing Mass Consumer Reach Option to TV

The shifting battle for eyeballs—and the search for

ever-more creative ways to monetize numbers—continues on all fronts: between

networks, broadcast and cable, and between TV and online. As part of the latter

struggle, Facebook commissioned a recent Nielsen study that attempts to compare

the social network's site reach to that of the Big Four broadcast networks. The

conclusion, based on the study's specific demo data, is that Facebook is

capable of delivering site reach at comparable levels—particularly during

the daytime with millennial demos—as well as solid incremental reach in

other dayparts.

The study, titled "Running Digital Audiences, Walking

Advertising Dollars: The Untapped Reach Opportunity of Digital Media," concludes

that, "Digital publishers with large, robust sets of high-quality user data (like

Facebook) can in fact serve as an effective foundation for reach delivery." It

adds, "By investing in the online media channel, brand marketers can increase

their audience reach while at the same time creating an opportunity for dual

screen media exposure." It offers a way that this can be done within "the

original campaign budget."

It further points out that the proliferation of connected,

digital media devices and options has propelled consumer consumption of that

media; however, ad budgets have not followed at the same rate. And Nielsen

acknowledges that "a large barrier preventing higher growth of digital

advertising spend has been the lack of a consistent measurement framework

between TV and other digital media channels."

While that "spend" is discussed in percentages instead of

dollars, the study also suggests, at its core, that shifting ad dollars from TV

to online or Facebook will benefit reach without an attendant drop in

viewership. Using a specific example of females 18-34, and a baseline reach of

66% for both online and TV, it says a 5% shift in ad dollars from TV to online

will result in a 7% increase in reach, excluding Facebook, and a 10% increase

in reach, including Facebook. Those increases in reach can be achieved with no

additional ad spend, the example says. But it also adds that while the shifting

of those dollars causes an increase in online reach, TV reach stays basically

flat, so the advertiser is not losing TV audience when he moves those dollars

to online or Facebook at those percentages.

"This analysis shows in an applied example how a brand

advertising on TV can maintain the same overall budget, reallocate a portion of

spend into digital media, increase their reach among the intended audience and

create an opportunity to reinforce the messaging with cross-media reach across

channels," the study adds.

But there is a point of diminishing returns: As the

percentage of dollars moved from TV only into online increases above 5%, the TV

viewership starts to decline and the combined viewership starts to increase—at

least in this example with this demo group.

Different

Perspectives

With the report being commissioned by Facebook, a case is

made for more marketers moving ad dollars into digital. The study points out

that while the number of computer Internet users has grown from 156 million in

2007 to 212 million in 2012 and smartphone penetration has increased from 7% to

59% during that time, the number of households that do not receive TV

programming via the traditional TV platform has more than doubled, growing from

2 million to 5 million.

Keeping the TV networks in the study anonymous, Nielsen does

comparisons between their reach and Facebook's. For weekday daytime, Facebook

has a larger percentage of users by a wide margin in viewers in the 18-49 demo,

which it breaks out into smaller demo groups. In the 18-24 demo, Facebook draws

50% of the population each weekday during the daytime, compared to between

19%-21% for each of the four TV networks in the comparison. The Facebook

percentage rises to 55% of the population in the 25-34 age group, with the

networks averaging between 25%-29%. In the 35-44 demo, Facebook draws 52% to

the networks' 28%-34%.

The gap is closed in the 45-54 age group, with Facebook

getting 47% of the daytime population, compared to between 33%-40% for the TV

networks. Among persons 55-64, Facebook gets 42% of the population, while the

four networks range from 36%-47%. In 65-plus, Facebook gets only 30% of the

population, while the networks range between 42%-58%.

In primetime, the networks are significantly more dominant

except in the 18-24 group. Among that group, Facebook gets 50% while the

networks get between 37%-43%. It is closer in the 25-34 age group, with Facebook

getting 51%, compared to the networks' range of 55%-62%. But the gap widens

more in the persons 35-44 demo, with Facebook getting 48% to the networks'

range of 63%-69%. Among persons 45-54, Facebook draws 44% to the networks' 70%-74%

and in 55-64, Facebook gets 36% to the networks' 72%-78%. In 65-plus, Facebook

gets only 22% compared to the networks' 72%-81%.

The question of whether Nielsen numbers get too selective in

reaching the conclusions -- or whether this reach skirmish between Facebook and

broadcasters isn't really apples vs. oranges -- concerns Pivotal Research Group

analyst Brian Wieser. "Highlighting Facebook's dominant reach vs. individual

networks during daytime wrongly implies that time-of-day is a first cut against

which budgets are set," he wrote in an analysis of the study. "Digital media is

separate from TV in this regard for many reasons: workflows are different, and

lean-forward vs. lean-back environments mean they are generally viewed as

different environments (not better or worse, just different); the means of

assessment (how a budget is justified and how impressions are measured at the

present time) are generally different, too."

Challenges Still

Exist

Nielsen adds that, "While these findings on reach are

insightful in the aggregate, marketers are still faced with challenges, asking 'What

is the optimal media mix between TV and digital, and how do I measure the

impact of this mix on reach?'"

The currently unanswerable nagging question continues to be

a concern as to how much money advertisers want to move before it affects TV

viewership. While the study doesn't make specific recommendations, it concludes

that with the use of digital growing, and with Facebook having such a large

audience, it might be beneficial to consider moving some of those dollars.

"As audiences continue to increase their digital media

consumption," the study concludes, "large brand marketers that currently focus

primarily on advertising within the TV media channel should adopt consistent measurement

frameworks and begin allocating advertising dollars digitally to take advantage

of incremental reach opportunities -- or risk being beaten to the punch by

their competition."

Click

here to register for the daily Media Buyer & Planner newsletter.