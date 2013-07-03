MBPT Spotlight: Nielsen Report Offers Insight Into How U.S. Consumers Deal With Rising Costs

In today's economic climate, it's imperative that manufacturers

and retailers find ways to build consumer loyalty and deliver value by touting

benefits such as convenient locations, reward programs and at-home consumption

in order to keep the flow of customers coming into stores and making purchases,

according to a new report by Nielsen.

Agencies also need to keep all this in mind when developing

campaigns for chains and their merchandise.

"Financial headwinds are the new normal, and U.S. consumers are

feeling the effect across the board," writes Todd Hale, senior VP, consumer and

shopper insights at Nielsen. "Whether it's spiking food and gas prices, surging

energy bills, mounting health care costs, higher payroll taxes or all of the

above, rising costs of living are putting the squeeze on everyone's wallets."

The Nielsen data was collected from March 14 through May 6 of

this year and included 27,896 respondents.

Hale says the first thing marketers need to do is gain a

solid understanding about how people are fighting to face their economic

challenges, and to then tailor their marketing strategies to help consumers

navigate the economy.

The Nielsen report finds that while payroll taxes were a

major issue earlier this year, currently, less than a quarter of households

(23%) say they've been affected by the payroll tax hike.

The area where most consumers say they feel the highest

negative impact is in rising food prices; 64% of the households surveyed in the

Nielsen report call that the biggest drain on their income. Next—and mentioned

by 58% of households—is rising gas prices, followed by rising utility and

energy costs (40%) and rising health care costs (30%).

The report also finds, not surprisingly, that lower income

households, those with a median income of $25,000 or less, are having a harder

time coping with rising costs than the upper end of the economic spectrum,

translating to households with median incomes of more than $200,000 per year.

The gap is understandably significant: 71% of households

with median incomes of $25,000 or less say they have been impacted in the way

they shop by rising food prices, while only 32% of households with incomes

above $200,000 said that.

Concerning rising gas prices, 65% of the lower income

households said it has impacted them, compared to 34% of the higher income

households. In terms of rising utility costs, it's 47% impacted for the lower

income households and 17% for the upper income households. Rising health care

costs have negatively impacted 32% of the lower income households compared to

17% of upper income households.

"Ultimately, increased costs of living lead to tighter

budgets and decreased consumer spending," Hale writes. "So in the face of

rising expenses, many consumers are taking action. Four out of five households

say they're reducing shopping trips and conserving gas when gas prices rise,

and nearly two-thirds of consumers seek deals as food prices rise. Buying fewer

unnecessary things is a common tactic for coping with financial headwinds, and

consumers can take this approach across most categories, gas being the main

exception."

Coping Actions

Here are some of the actions consumers are taking and the

percentage of households that are taking them, according to the Nielsen survey.

For coping with rising food prices: 66% seek out deals, and

66% are buying fewer items that aren't needed.

For coping with rising gas prices: 80% are reducing trips and conserving gas;

63% do more things at home.

For coping with rising health care costs: 61% choose less expensive

alternatives.

The report points out that because of shifts in the colder,

snowier portion of the year, several discretionary categories are experiencing significant

declines in year-to-date sales that are not the result of economic conditions.

They include film and cameras and lawn and garden merchandise.

Here are the percentages of decline in sales for myriad

categories through mid-May, according to Nielsen Scantrack: film and cameras,

-28%; lawn and garden, -24%; juices/drinks, -9%; gum, -7%; computer

electronics, -5%; office/school supplies, -3%; baby needs, -3%; grooming aids,

-2%; soft drinks, -2%; ready-to-serve prepared foods, -2%.

"Retailers and manufacturers serving consumers feeling the

pain from financial headwinds can either sit on the sidelines and feel the pain

too, or takes steps that align with consumer coping strategies and minimize the

impact on their sales," Hale writes.

But, he adds, "Companies serving consumers

feeling less pain shouldn't sit idly by either. There are always ways to

maximize marketplace success by closely examining the consumer base and

addressing what matters most."

