MBPT Spotlight: The Next Big Thing in Out-of-Home Advertising

Shadow traffic isn't the only potential (if at times frustrating)

revenue opportunity the freeway offers, and transportation entities around the

country are ready and happy to road test a number of newer ones. And there was plenty

of talk about sponsorship-based plans for generating revenue at last week's

Transportation Research Board's (TRB) Midyear Meeting in Washington, D.C.

With transportation budgets getting reduced and safety

initiatives expanding, Departments of Transportation (DOTs) and other

transportation entities covered a full slate of topics. Those included non-conventional

advertising in airport terminals, and digital advertisements on transportation

infrastructure. But the standout new sponsorship opportunity is the ability to

brand our nation's busiest highways.

DOTs plan to capitalize on what traditional billboard

companies have known all along—motorists are the perfect captive audience

for sponsors to gain exposure for their brands. Drivers can't change the

channel. With the national average one-way commute now at 25.5 minutes,

Americans are spending almost an hour a day in their cars. Also, DOTs can offer

a competitive edge over traditional outdoor advertising by pitching signage in

the right-of-way.

"The signs within the right-of-way, such as the ones

indicating speed limits, provide the essential information motorists need to

legally drive on our nation's interstates," said G5 Sponsorships COO Matt

Hamill. "This opportunity gives brands the chance to benefit from a

behavior that every driver has been trained to do -- pay close attention to the

messages posted on DOT signage along the roads."

In fact, many major brands are already in negotiations for

the chance to be the inaugural sponsor in participating states.

Legalizing the Right-of-Way and Other DOT Assets

Offering sponsors exclusive DOT signage space hasn't always

been an option. It wasn't until March 13, 2012, that the Federal Highway

Administration (FHWA) issued an order that allowed sponsorship acknowledgement

on signage within the right-of-way on the nation's busiest roadways.

"One of the most common ways for highway agencies to recognize

the support provided by sponsors is through acknowledgment signs," outlines the

FHWA's official order. "However, there are a number of other options to

recognize sponsors, including acknowledgment on in-vehicle transponders,

service patrol vehicles, maintenance vehicles, outreach and educational

materials and Internet websites, as well as within telephone messages such as

those of 511 systems."

Since FHWA's official order, DOTs have begun valuing assets

and creating sponsorship packages with emphasis on their 511 Traveler

Information Systems; 511 was designated as the nationwide telephone number for

traveler information in 1999 by the Federal Communications Commission.

Currently more than 40 states across the country operate 511 systems serving millions

of Americans on a daily basis. Information on 511 varies from state to state,

but information reported usually includes major crashes, lane closures and

congestion updates.

Roadside Attractions

While 511 roadside signs are the most prominent offering for

marketers, other sponsorship opportunities include:

511 Mobile Applications

511 Website

Safety Service Patrol fleets (vehicles that travel up and down interstates

assisting motorists who have a flat tire, run out of gas or need other assistance)

Rest Areas and Welcome Centers

Additionally, many states are beginning to look into naming

rights for other assets including bridges, tunnels and other existing

infrastructure.

Each state undertakes its own policy on what type of brands

they will and will not allow to sponsor their assets. For example, many states

will prohibit companies related to any tobacco products, any alcohol or alcohol

related products (beer, wine, liquor, etc.) or any illegal drug use or drug

paraphernalia related items.

Brands Can Sponsor Safety

Above and beyond the cost-effective ad rates and exclusivity

of right-of-way signage, a sponsor's investment in the 511 Traveler Information

System promotes its brand's corporate social responsibility. Every dollar that

gets put into the sponsorship of 511 gets put back into the program. This

ensures that 511 can continue to be offered and even enhanced. Sponsors can

take credit for being an integral part of this program and show the citizens

that they have a vested interest in making their commute easier.

"Departments of Transportation are giving marketers a chance

to sponsor a reputable safety program," said Matt Hamill. "[511] saves drivers

time and fuel, reduces stress and enhances safety. It's a win for the sponsors and

it's a win for the states."

