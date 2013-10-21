MBPT Spotlight: New Numbers Highlight Top Price Tags on TV Shows—Networks score with NFL and college football

jlafayette@nbmedia.com | @jlafayette

While 2012-13 was a tough season for the broadcast networks by most accounts,

advertisers still shelled out big bucks for the shows that pulled in big audiences.

As usual, the most expensive 30-second

commercials during the season ran during

the Super Bowl on CBS. And while

estimates for how much Super Bowl

spots cost vary by who is talking and

when they were bought, research company

SQAD’s NetCosts service provides

what is probably the most authoritative estimate

available. NetCosts, which gets its pricing information

directly from the invoices of advertisers that

represent about 46% of all the money spent in national

television — and more than 50% of spending

on the broadcast networks — says Super Bowl spots

went for an average of $3.6 million.

The most expensive commercials in a sitcom also

were sold by CBS, which averaged $337,000 per

spot in a second-quarter episode of The Big Bang

Theory, according to NetCosts. Prices in that episode

were significantly higher than the second-quarter

average price of $275,000.

Fox had a difficult season overall from

a ratings perspective in 2012-13, but the

network’s long-in-the-tooth hits still commanded

premium prices from advertisers.

Fox’s Glee was the most expensive

drama, according to NetCosts, with

commercials in one episode in the second

quarter averaging $358,000 for 30 seconds.

Glee spots in the second quarter overall averaged

$314,000, according to NetCosts.

American Idol, seen as a listing ship after so

many years as a ratings and advertising juggernaut,

still posted the highest advertising prices among reality

shows. In the second quarter, when the show

crowned its champion, commercials in one episode

averaged $699,000. For the quarter, Idol spots averaged

$341,000. The big price tags helped Fox average

a $201,000 price per unit overall during the

quarter, according to SQAD.

But the lower ratings of last season are catching

up with Fox. During the upfront for the 2013-14

season, Fox’s sales were down more than 10%.





Cable’s Grid Irony



On cable, the highest-priced spot aired not in an

NFL game but during college football. Advertisers

shelled out an average of $873,000 to be in the BCS

Championship Game, televised by ESPN for the first

time in January. By contrast, ESPN’s Monday Night

Football games averaged $305,000 in the fourth quarter,

with a high of $355,000. That’s why ESPN pays

billions for the rights to football games and shells out

$125 million per year for the BCS bowl games. Overall,

the sports network averaged $54,000 per spot in

primetime, the most of any cable network.

Primetime spots across all broadcast nets averaged

$97,000, while prime spots on cable averaged $5,200.

Larry Fried, VP of national networks at SQAD,

says that while broadcast still gets high prices for

commercials on some shows, the overall trend is

for lower prices as ratings decline. At the same

time, prices for ads on much of what’s on cable

have held steady. “So even though people are putting

more money on the top cable networks, they’re

also spreading their money around to the lower-tier

networks” to offset the higher prices on a cost-perthousand-

viewer basis that original programming on

some cable networks is commanding, Fried says.

“People used to buy just a few cable networks,” he

adds. “Now when you’re looking at a cable buy by an

advertiser, you see more than 10. You see 20 or 30

cable networks sometimes. It’s kind of amazing.”