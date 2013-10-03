MBPT Spotlight: NBC Sports Group Looks To Gain On Last Season's Record NHL Viewership

National Hockey

League telecasts on NBC and NBC Sports Network, now known as NBCSN, last season

were hot.





When the

lockout-shortened 2012-13 NHL

regular season ended in late April, NBC Sports Network crowed that it was the

most-watched NHL season on cable television since the

1993-94 season on ESPN/ESPN2. On NBC broadcast network, the weekend afternoon

regular season game viewership was the most-watched on the network since the

2005-06 season.



The entire 84

game Stanley Cup playoffs on NBC, NBCSN and CNBC was the most-watched postseason since

1997 when ESPN and Fox shared the NHL TV rights. The six-game Stanley Cup

Finals matchup won by the Chicago Blackhawks over the Boston Bruins was the

most watched Finals since 1994. And Game 6 drew 8.2 million viewers on NBC, up

66% over the previous year's Game 6.





That's a lot of

success to boast of, and NBC and NBCSN toted that and a great deal of positive

viewer data in its efforts to sell this season's hockey ad inventory earlier

this year. And marketers are starting to see NHL telecasts as a way to target those hard

to reach millennial males, according to Seth Winter, executive VP, sales and

marketing, NBC Sports Group.



The NBC and

NBCSN hockey telecasts have an audience skew of about 65% male, Winter says,

which is typical of most professional sports viewership, but he says hockey

viewers are younger, more highly educated, more upscale and tend to be more

tech savvy.





The networks are

only two days into the new NHL

season, but there are already positives to report. Winter says NHL ad sales across both networks are at

about 60% of the ad revenue target goal for the season, and ahead of where NHL ad sales were over the two previous

seasons at this point. He says the networks are getting mid- to high-single-digit

increases for various ad packages.





"The NHL is a relatively long season [more than eight

months, including the postseason playoffs], so a lot of the postseason ad sales

come later," Winter says, adding that with the Winter Olympics coming up in

February on NBC, it will be good to have ad inventory available for later in

the season.



"The hockey

competition in the Olympics in February will have a significant impact on our

later season and postseason ad sales," Winter says.



Teaming Up





Since a large

number of NHL players are on Olympic hockey teams for

their respective countries, the NHL

suspends play during the Olympic Games. But Winter says the sizable audiences expected

to watch the hockey competition in Sochi will help draw some of the more casual

fans to watch Olympians after they've returned to their respective NHL teams.



"I anticipate

Olympic hockey to create a lot of viewer interest in hockey, and more fans

later in the season and for the playoffs will benefit advertisers," he says.





Winter adds that

all of the major NHL marketing partners have a sizable ad

unit load in the regular season and playoffs. Included among those major

marketing partners are Bridgestone, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Geico, Honda,

MillerCoors and Verizon.





And on Monday,

the NHL announced that Advil signed a deal to

become a league partner and will be marketed as the official "Pain Reliever" of

the 2014 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic and of the new 2014 Coors

Light NHL Stadium Series, which will field a

number of additional outdoor games featuring NHL teams. As a new partner, Advil will

receive prominent ad placement inside NHL arenas and on on-camera dashboards, and

will also run commercials on NBC and NBCSN.





Winter says that

while the marketing deal is with the NHL, the NBC Sports Group worked closely

with the league to put the thing together.





"We get

tremendous support from the league and we work closely with them to put

together media sponsorships," Winter says, adding that many of the league

partners this season "have stepped up and are spending more on advertising."



Classic's Cold Comforts





The NHL Winter Classic returns this season,

after it had to be postponed last season when the lockout shuttered NHL doors until January 19. The Classic, played

each year in an outdoor stadium, will feature the Toronto Maple Leafs and

Detroit Red Wings who will face-off in Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Jan. 1,

2014, at 1 p.m. NBC will televise the game. The 2011 Winter Classic drew 4.5

million fans on NBC, while the 2012 Classic drew 3.7 million.





New this season

will be the NHL Stadium Series and a fellow outdoor

showing, the NHL Heritage Classic. NBC will televise one

of the Stadium Series games-the New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils to be

played at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 1 p.m. NBCSN will televise the

other three-Anaheim Ducks vs. Los Angeles Kings from Dodger Stadium on Jan. 25

at 10 p.m., Rangers vs. New York Islanders from Yankee Stadium on Jan. 29 at 7

p.m., and Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Chicago Blackhawks from Solider Field in

Chicago on March 1 at 8 p.m.





NBCSN will also

televise the Heritage Classic on March 2 at 7:30 p.m. with the Ottawa Senators

taking on the Vancouver Canucks from BC Place Stadium in Vancouver.





Winter says

advertisers looking to get into these key games must buy them as part of

packages. "We're very mindful that these are tentpole events and we make them

available to advertisers who buy across the entire breadth of the season," he says.

"It's very rare to let advertisers just buy units in these telecasts."



More to Watch-and Buy





To meet what the

NBC Sports Group sees as a growing demand for hockey coverage, NBCSN is launching

two new NHL programs-NHLRivals and NHLTop 10-on

Tuesday, Oct. 9. NHL

Rivals will air on

Tuesday nights at 10:30 and highlight historic matchups of the teams that will

play in the live Wednesday Night Rivalry game. It will be repeated on

Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m., leading into NHLLive, the pregame show before the Wednesday night game telecast.

NHL

Top 10 will air on

Tuesdays at 11 p.m. leading out of NHLRivals, and will feature lists of hockey bests, like top goal

scores, top U.S.-born players, toughest places to play in the NHL and so on.





The Wednesday Night Rivalry game telecasts

were a big reason why NBCSN's regular season viewership reached record levels

last year. In its first year, WNR

games averaged 646,000 viewers, and eight of those games were the most-watched

live game telecasts ever on the network [which was Versus until it was

rebranded in January 2012].



Winter says in

addition to advertisers buying into these two new shows and into the NHLLive pregame show, NBCSN's expanded coverage of college hockey

has drawn more interest from advertisers.





NBCSN has

increased its college hockey games this season, which mostly air on Friday

nights, to more than 20, including showings of the Big 10 and Hockey East

conferences, as well as Notre Dame, Winter says. He adds that some college

hockey ad units have been included in many marketers' NHL packages.



In total, NBC

Sports Group will televise 103 NHL

regular season games-13 on NBC and 90 on NBCSN. All games will also be streamed

live via NBC Sports Live Extra, available on desktops, mobile devices and

tablets.

