MBPT Spotlight: Looking For Men in All the Right Places—With Broadcast viewership dominantly female, more brands are finding better bang for the buck in male-skewing cable shows

For some time, lots of cost-conscious marketers have been gradually

moving ad dollars out of predominantly female-skewing broadcast network primetime programming

into female-skewing cable

shows. While the strategy has either

saved them money or gotten

them more bang for their

buck, they still reach mostly

women with their ad messages.

But that has started to

change, according to both media buyers and

executives at some of the more male-skewing

cable networks. More advertisers moved

money in this most recent upfront into both

male-skewing cable reality series and scripted

shows viewed by large numbers of men.

Brent Poer, president of LiquidThread

North America, the branded content unit of

Starcom MediaVest Group,

says “broadcast, as a whole,

has just become very female, so

marketers are looking to round

out their messaging by advertising

on programming that has

a denser mix of males.”

While ABC seems to have

a successful new male-skewing drama on its

schedule this season in Marvel’s Agents of

S.H.I.E.L.D., other would-be freshman hits

for men such as Fox’s Dads and Brooklyn

Nine-Nine and CBS’ We Are Men have so far

failed to impress—which could open up even

more dollars for male-skewing cablers.

“For a long time, marketers were moving

ad dollars out of broadcast but into other

female-skewing series on cable, particularly

scripted series,” says Peter Olsen, senior VP

of advertising sales at History. “Now you’re

seeing more broadcast primetime ad dollars

are moving into more male-skewing cable

network series.”

Hoping to Script Success



“In general, outside of sports programming,

the male audience continues to be underserved

on television,” Olsen says, adding that

“there’s still enormous room for growth. Some

of the cable networks are really trying hard to

capture more of that male audience. We are

going to try to own that space going forward

with new scripted dramas.”

History reality series hits such as Pawn

Stars, American Pickers, Ax Men, Ice Road

Truckers, Swamp People, Top Shot and Top

Gear have always been a prime destination

for marketers seeking to advertise to men. But

more recently, History has also been drawing

more ad dollars into male-skewing scripted

series such as The Vikings, with several more

series in the development hopper, including

Houdini and Sons of Liberty.

Olsen says instead of waiting until the traditional

program development meetings with the

media agencies and advertisers, which usually

take place in the spring before the upfront presentations,

History is going to hold its scripted

series development meetings beginning in November.

The network will then be discussing

scripted programming plans for 2015.

Marketing to men beyond sports telecasts

also needs to be more than simply moving ad

dollars from female-skewing broadcast series

to male-skewing cable shows. Not only are

men watching TV across multiple screens, but

marketers are finding that the types of prgrams men watch continue to get more diverse.

Stephanie Gibbons, president of marketing

and on-air promotions at FX, says the psychographic

profile of the male TV viewer has

changed over the years. Traditionally, it was

assumed that all men were into action-type series,

but Gibbons says “as the years have gone

by, the gender differentiators have changed.

What comprises male taste is changing, particularly

in younger men who are more open

to many different types of programming.”

FX draws a significant amount of female

viewers, but it still has several shows that skew

male, and some that are among the mostwatched

scripted dramas on cable.

One of FX’s most popular series, the

drama Sons of Anarchy, this season is skewing

56% male. Justified

this season has

skewed 64% male,

while freshman series

The Bridge is

averaging 53% male

and The Americans

is at 56% male. On

the comedy side, animated

series Archer

has a 76% male audience.

The League,

which now airs on

FXX, has a male audience

of 72%, and

It’s Always Sunny in

Philadelphia, also

now on FXX, has

a male audience of

70%. On FX, Louie skews 63% male, Wilfred

is 62% male and Anger Management is

watched by 57% men.

Other scripted cable series with sizable

male skews include AMC’s The Walking

Dead, Breaking Bad (which just ended after

its fifth season) and Hell on Wheels; USA’s

Burn Notice and Suits; TNT’s Falling Skies

and Leverage; A&E’s Longmire and Bates

Motel; and Syfy’s Defiance.

“It’s not enough to just reach men by gender

and age anymore,” says Poer. “You have

to follow them across traditional TV, VOD,

digital and mobile, and across shows in order

to reach the [male viewers] who are most

valuable to each brand.”

Poer says while more ad dollars are moving

from broadcast primetime to the maleskewing

entertainment cable networks, those

networks are not automatically going to get

those new dollars. He says the networks that

work with marketers to help them find and

target their prime male customers across all

screens are the ones that will reap most of

these reallocated ad dollars.

Male-skewing networks need to be offering

marketers and their agencies a holistic

approach to reaching men. “Multiple screens,

multiple touch points,” Poer says.





Doubling Up on the Marketing



Olsen says History has also started to get

more involved with reciprocal marketing with

its clients, where both the network and marketers

share their assets across platforms. “We’re

working with them to create websites together

where they can help market our shows,” he

says. And, Olsen adds, more heavy sports advertisers

are beginning to

move dollars into male

entertainment programming,

citing Geico, which

did a major deal with

The Vikings.

“Marketers are realizing

that to fully reach

all of their male targets,

they need to supplement

their sports advertising

on the male entertainment

networks,” Olsen

says. “Sports marketers

are no longer just doing

major sponsorships with

sports networks. We now

have a seat at the table

with those major marketers

looking to reach men outside of TV sports.”

Scott Felenstein, executive VP of ad sales

for Discovery Channel, Science Channel and

Military Channel, says “sports are not the only

thing men watch on television. Programming on

our networks is a good complement to sports.”

Felenstein says because Discovery and the

other networks own their content, “we can

do a lot more with our advertisers. They can

be woven into the content of the shows better

than they can in sports telecasts. Our integrations

offer a different way to break through

the clutter. If a marketer advertises on an NFL

telecast, they can get lost in the shuffle with so

many brands doing commercials.”

Velocity network, also owned by Discovery Communications, has been helped by the recent shuttling of Fox's Fuel and Speed networks that led to the premiere of Fox Sports 1 in August. "With those two networks gone from the auto programming space, Velocity has a great opportunity to pick up viewers and advertisers," Felenstein says. "Its viewership is still relatively small but it is a passion channel for men interested in all aspects of cars. It serves a very focused audience but also one that's very hard to reach."

Felenstein says Discovery network continues to skew about 70% male and picked up close to 20 new advertisers in the most recent upfront with several of them in the insurance, movie and QSR categories. The network is also open for business for Shark Week 2014 he says. Calling it the network's "Super Bowl," Felenstein says sales for next summer's programming sharkfest began in the upfront with sponsorships and integrations currently being discussed.

In a similar vein, Olsen says History picked up some new business from both male-skewing movies and in the insurance category.

Duck Call

A&E reality show Duck Dynasty, now the hottest series on cable, skews close to a 50-50 split on male and female viewership, according to Jim Agius, executive VP of ad sales. Agius says the network has gotten some more male-skewing advertising on the show. A&E, which like History is part of A+E Networks, usually doesn't get truck ads, but Duck Dynasty has a campaign from Chevy Silverado. Other new advertisers targeting men on the series include Sony Playstation, Polaris, Jack’s Links and Bass Pro Shops.

"The size of Duck Dynasty has brought more males into the network, but the show is really more family viewing," Agius says. "It's like a sitcom, wholesome family entertainment and one we can do a lot of brand integrations in."

Joe Hogan, executive VP of ad sales for Adult Swim, says his network is also drawing some marketers into the fold with its willingness to produce advertising "in surprising, different and unexpected ways."

Adult Swim recently worked with Subway to create a 90-second faux infomercial that highlighted the benefits of choosing Subway over other homemade sandwich options. State Farm also partnered with Adult Swim for a series of sweepstakes and contests at the heavily male-attended Comic-Con event in San Diego.

Adult Swim also brought its 40 X 60 ft., 10-room inflatable Fun House to the Con, where it was set up across from the convention center for the duration of the event. Adult Swim now plans to take the Fun House on a 10-city tour during 2014 and Hogan says some sponsors have already been signed up for the tour, which is sure to draw a lot of young men.