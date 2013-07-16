MBPT Spotlight: How Not to Get Lost on the Consumer Journey

Data creates new opportunities to understand how real people

find their way to brands, and new insights as to how to communicate in ways

that support their journey. But how do you navigate through all of the

information that's available?





For a moment, take a look at the objects around you. Now,

think about the process you went through in acquiring these items. My guess is

that, in some cases, the process was pretty simple.





Let's say that you're drinking a delicious cup of tea. Did

you do some background research by looking at videos on expert tea blogs? Did

you run it past your friends before you bought it? Did you go to different

stores to compare prices? Probably not.





The truth is that while we have numerous ways to obtain

things and an almost infinite ability to research them, sometimes we don't

expend the effort. There are times that you want to be an "empowered" consumer...and

there are times you just want a cup of your favorite tea.





What about more high-involvement purchases, like your

television, kitchen appliances, furniture and even the pictures on the walls?

These could all be the end product of a decision-making process in which

communications play a bigger and more multi-layered role than ever before. By

way of illustration, MediaCom's own Car Buyer Journey research identified 30

different forms of influence from communications in the period leading up to

the purchase.





We are now increasingly adept at shuttling between different

content sources to help us make an optimal decision, including brand

information, third-party experts, peer reviews and algorithmically-derived

comparisons. And because of the increasingly ubiquitous access to the Internet,

we can do this exploring anywhere or anytime.





Also, because most of us are not Spock-like creatures of

pure logic, our journeys are not tidy, linear affairs: most likely they involve

an interplay between emotional and rational needs as we backtrack, recheck our

facts (until we find ones that we like) and procrastinate before we actually do

something.



Opportunities and Challenges





The upside here is clear: There's lots more opportunity for

communications to play a role in influencing decisions. The brand that spots

the right times to connect with consumers (and provides the right content that

shifts the decision process in their favor) will win. The only downside is

complexity, which causes confusion and alienates customers.





Here are five fundamentals that can help.



1. Look for the category patterns





Journeys may look complicated, but it's essential to

understand how different kinds of information influence the decision-making

process. Don't be intimidated by "big data." Just bringing together digital

data from across the spectrum can reveal patterns of intention and behavior

between consumers and the brands in your category. At the other end of the

scale, "method insight" (getting a real-world feel by accompanying consumers

during their decision journeys) is an equally legitimate way of understanding

the nuances in these journey "patterns."



2. Understand where communications can play a role





Identify the most important points at which your

communications can connect with your customer's decision-making process. Data

can help inform your view in terms of both the volume of opportunity and the

quality of the connection. Assess where you can effectively disrupt your

competition.



3. Understand what content people are using





Consider the kind of content people are connecting with

right now. What role is it playing in their decision making? This is not a

creative critique, but a view on the consumer's use of "content," whether it be

brand advertising, peer reviews, retail communications or aggregators. Where

does content need to be emotive, where is it rational, where is it lean-forward

and where is it interruptive?



4. Connect your content





In a world where every screen is a potential shop window,

are you making it easy for people to navigate your content? Think of your

agency as communication plumbers: our job is to keep consumers within our

communication system by making sure that all the elements of the plan are

correctly linked together, a la Super Mario Brothers.



5. Collaboration is key





Taking a consumer-centered view of the decision-making

journey is a brilliant way to align the efforts of your agencies with a common

vision: the right objective for the right content delivered at the right

connection point. Far from complicating matters, this provides a touchstone for

creativity and analysis. Instead of being intimidated by the expanding role of

communications in influencing decisions, we should embrace it as an opportunity

to understand more intimately how real people are finding their way to our

brands. Just as importantly, it's a chance for us to create more coherent

communications that support them on that journey.



GroupM's MediaCom is one of the leading media agencies in

the U.S.



