MBPT Spotlight: Fred Silverman's New View Is Local and Digital — Television legend is pitching stations on live program service for sub-channels

When Fred Silverman talks about television, you listen. Silverman is the

legendary TV executive who programmed each of the Big Three broadcast networks, airing series including All in the

Family, Charlie’s Angels and Roots. He

then became one of the industry’s most

prolific producers of TV series and movies.

Now, with the networks under siege

from technologies ranging from the DVR

to streaming video, Silverman sees local

stations as the survivors in the broadcast

world, and he’s pitching what he calls a “new localism.”

Going back to the future, Silverman has put together

what could be his last big project: CTY/VU TV, or

City View, a service featuring live original, local entertainment

programming that the 76-year-old executive

would help stations produce. The shows would air on

the digital sub-channels that stations broadcast.

The series are variations on genres including talent

competition, talk, dating and home shopping. To bring

the idea into the 21st century, CTY/VU includes an

app that creates a second-screen experience to make

shows interactive and create digital ad opportunities.

Instead of depending on ratings and selling spots,

the shows and apps would be sponsored, especially

by local retailers that represent a growing part of stations’

ad base and can judge for themselves whether

their advertising investments are paying off in store

traffic and sales.

Silverman says that with fewer hits in the pipeline,

stations can’t depend on networks or syndicators for

programming. Local morning shows that beat Good

Morning America and Today prove localism works.

And he says that station managers know they need

shows that are more engaging and interactive

to attract younger viewers.

Silverman and his partner, former NBC

radio executive Walter Sabo, began pitching

the concept last week to station groups,

including Post-Newsweek and Tribune Co.

Silverman says one station group is already

interested, and he’s hoping a channel gets

launched in the second half of 2014.

“We would actually be serving as their program

department. A lot of the stations don’t have program

departments now,” says Silverman, who worked at

stations in Chicago and New York early in his career

and became known as The Man With the Golden Gut

for his programming prowess. “And they couldn’t hire

a better program department than Walter and I and

the people that are going to be working with us.”

Hundreds of stations are running networks like Me

TV or This TV composed of old movies and programming

on their digital sub-channels. A few other national

networks, such as Bounce TV and Live Well, have

found a home on digital channels. But Silverman says

the throwback channels are just placeholders. “One of

my favorite channels is Me TV,” he says. “A lot of those

shows I put on their air. But there’s only so many Dick

Van Dyke and Mary Tyler Moore shows available. You

reach the bottom of the barrel pretty quickly.”

“I thought the concept was interesting. I’m looking

at it with an open mind,” says Sean Compton, president

of programming at Tribune Broadcasting. Tribune

is interested in hyper-local media online, but its digital

channel business is already making money with Antenna

TV and This TV. “They don’t do well enough to

justify throwing a million dollars in expense at local

programming,” Compton says. “I think that’s the hurdle.

You don’t want to put cheap television on the air.”

A Good Time to Invest



Silverman says this is a good time for local stations

to look to do something new. “Next year is going to

be a great year for TV stations. They’re going to make

a fortune on political advertising,” he says. And with

retransmission revenue rising, “that’s why we think

we’re coming along at exactly the right time. So if

there was ever a time to invest in the future, it’s now.”

Silverman says CTY/VU doesn’t require a huge investment

by stations; the cost is less that a $1 million.

There’s an annual fee once a station gets on the air,

plus a royalty that kicks in if the concept gets renewed.

Silverman says he has more than a dozen shows

planned for the service. “We know how we’re going

to produce them. We know what’s involved in terms

of personnel,” he says. Part of the plan is to use existing

station resources including equipment and talent.

Local weathermen are personalities who could host

other shows, he notes. He also sees augmenting station

staffs with kids a year or two out of schools specializing

in media and journalism who know how to

write, edit and produce.

Silverman sees the effort as “guerilla broadcasting,”

partly to keep costs down and partly because “in a

situation like this you can do things of an experimental

nature you wouldn’t dare to do if you were a network.”

While travelling to individual markets to get channels

launched will be a challenge, “it will be a lot of

fun. It will be a lot more fun doing this than producing

Matlock,” Silverman says. “I think this would be a

great way to complete a career.”