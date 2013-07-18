MBPT Spotlight: The Family That Views Together -- New Study by The Hub Offers Marketers Insight

Marketers who want to learn about reaching kids and their

families who watch TV together should check out a new study commissioned by The

Hub Network and conducted by PlayScience.

The study focuses on kids 6-12 years old, but unlike most

studies, it did not simply include data collected from self-reported surveys.

Instead, researchers set up cameras on top of TVs in rooms to observe who was

present in the room and what devices viewers were multitasking with. The survey

also included in-home observation.

The three-phase study involved 20 in-home ethnographies of

families with kids 6-12 in the first phase. A three-day photo analysis of TV

viewing, where cameras were placed on top of the main TV of the same 20

families, which took photos of the room every five minutes, was part of the

second phase. And the third phase involved a 10-day interactive diary of family

TV viewing in which 234 families participated in the study that examined when,

who, what and how families watch TV.

The study found that families with kids are early adopters

of technologies, and within families, kids are the biggest early adopters. It

also found that despite an increase in the popularity of tablets and

smartphones, TV is still the dominant viewing device among families with young

kids. While 13% of kid TV viewing is on smartphones or iPods, 28% of that

content is most likely short clips, and 18% is cartoons.

There are few gender differences when it comes to consuming

content, the study found. "A kid is a kid," with no difference in genre

watching by gender, it stated, with 20% of kids' TV watching being cartoons, and

15% being other types of kids programming.

Moms let kids control the remote, so kids tend to tune into

more cartoons and other children's programming while watching with mom. About

50% of moms-with-kid viewing is cartoons and kid TV.

Dads are more likely to control the remote when watching

with kids, and they tend to introduce them to non-children's programming such

as sports, news and reality shows. About 25% of dad viewing with kids is made

up of programming in those genres.

When families watch TV together, they tend to watch for

longer periods of time, with 26% watching for over two hours at a time.

Family viewing is more likely to occur between 5 p.m. and 8

p.m., with 35%-45% of viewing during those hours being co-viewing.

The two programming genres families most watch together are

movies and cartoons, followed by reality TV and other non-animated kids

programming, the latter two of which tied for third.

The study found that 25% of the content viewed as a family

is movies, followed by 16% for cartoons. Nostalgia shows are popular with

parents and are also entertaining for kids, and parents are likely to sit down

and watch that genre with their kids.

Great family programming is not just defined by what's on

the screen; study participants said what's also important is content that can

generate conversation among family members. The study found that when watching

as a family, parents tend to choose content that will encourage conversation

Complete results from The Hub Network Family Viewing

Report will be shared with marketers.

