MBPT Spotlight: Digital Currency Is Something Agencies Should Look Into

For better or worse, our creative world is fragmenting.

Large companies concentrated in a few major cities are being eclipsed by

constellations of specialized creative teams. Agencies in search of the best

studio partners are finding them around the world—and studios are building international

teams of artists.

But when it comes to getting creative partners paid, the

global financial system hasn't kept up. International money transfers are

expensive, slow and generally a hassle for agency and production firms alike.

Many countries, especially in the developing world, have capital controls that

make it even more difficult for artists to convert foreign payments into the

local currency.

As a result, advertising agencies, studios and artists are

often forced into options that are expensive (i.e. PayPal) or extremely

cumbersome (foreign bank accounts). It shouldn't be this difficult.

Enter Digital Currencies

But there is an emerging solution. Digital currencies—such

as Bitcoin, LiteCoin and Ripple—completely reimagine the financial system to

take advantage of a globalized, ubiquitous digital infrastructure. Its

ambitious goal: make it easier to get paid anywhere in the world with much less

hassle.

Even though these systems may not be ready for primetime, it's

something global agencies and artists working internationally should keep an

eye on.

Digital currency has several important advantages over the

current systems.

First, transfers are fast; they take only a few minutes to

complete vs. the hours or days that are the norm for bank wires.

Second, it's inexpensive; fees are several orders of

magnitude cheaper than bank wires or PayPal.

Third, digital currency incorporates strong cryptographic

protection that makes transfers anonymous, which is something to consider in

light of the current atmosphere of government surveillance.

Finally, digital currency is immune to the capital controls

that plague many developing countries.

It's important to be aware, however, that this is a work in

progress, and that means there are rough edges ahead. Converting from digital

currency to dollars, euros, pesos, etc. is still harder than it should be, and is

the major weakness that needs to be addressed to create a viable system.

Digital currency itself, however, is increasingly being

accepted for purchases. Everyone from online retailers to bars in Berlin can

now be paid in Bitcoins, making it possible to simply avoid the problem in some

cases.

Exchange Rates Still Volatile

The exchange rates between digital currencies like Bitcoin

and real currencies can still be extremely volatile. But as the digital economy

grows, the market will become increasingly liquid, leaving fewer wild swings.

This is also less of a concern when using digital currency for short-term

transfers (remembering that digital transfers typically take only a few

minutes).

In fact, digital currency is similar to cash in several ways

-- one of which is that it's up to you to keep track of it. If you lose the

file, or forget your cryptographic key, it's gone. There's no bank to call for

customer service.

Today, digital currency is a promising idea. No longer

purely experimental -- but also not quite mainstream -- it represents a cool

attempt to bring the ideas of open architectures, distributed networks and

cryptographic protection to money. In the larger perspective, it represents a

shift away from global dominance by governments and banking conglomerates to a

distributed financial system.

Why is this important? While digital currency is most

definitely not for everyone today, it's something we should all keep an eye on.

Digital currency can become a faster, cheaper, more secure way for agencies and

studios to get paid for international work. And our industry is, for better or

worse, heading in that direction.

Invisible Light

Network is an integrated creative studio involved in unique motion design,

interactive work and short films. Clients include UNICEF, Vitamin Water and GE.

Blanchard can be reached atElliot@invisiblelightnetwork.com.

