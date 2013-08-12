MBPT Spotlight: Consolidation Top of Mind For TV’s Leading Execs

jlafayette@nbmedia.com | @jlafayette

Industry consolidation was on the minds of analysts as

quarterly earnings reports progressed last week, and some of the top executives in the media industry

gave thoughtful responses to

how they would be affected if

cable operators and satellite

companies get bigger and more

powerful by merging.

While distributors saw merit in

possible combinations, the biggest

content companies averred they will do

just fine in a bulked-up environment.

“This is probably the most robust year

we’ve ever seen from a distribution perspective,

meaning the number of outlets that are

available to us and to other content owners to

distribute their product has grown significantly,

and pretty significantly in some cases,” said

Disney CEO Bob Iger, pointing specifically to

Netflix on his company’s earnings call. “We

feel that some consolidation among cable owners,

if that occurs, is going to have no impact

whatsoever on our business because there are

so many buyers in the marketplace. We also

have an array of services that

everyone wants, fortunately, and

therefore we think that we basically

have the kind of leverage not

just to gain access but to achieve

the kind of pricing we need to

achieve to grow our business.”

The flames of consolidation were fanned by cable pioneer John Malone, who recently took control of Charter Communications and started talking about turning it into an acquisition machine. Diplomatically, Charter CEO Tom Rutledge told analysts: “I think Charter can be extremely successful without [acquisitions], and potentially, with the right deal, be even more successful.”

For Charlie Ergen of Dish Network, talk of a satellite merger has never really gone away. “There’s not any question that putting Dish and DirecTV together makes a lot of sense,” Ergen told analysts last week. “If you just wanted to create short-term value, that would probably be your No. 1 option.”

The industry is being pushed toward consolidation because the five big programming groups are “essentially monopolies,” earning rates four to five times that of inflation, and consumers are losing out, Ergen said. “Secondarily, there’s new competition coming, whether it be from the phone companies themselves or from the Internet that didn’t exist before. So I think the marketplace is probably fairly attractive for consolidation of the video business. It might happen in cable first, and that may force the satellite guys to look at different things.”

Other changes could be coming to the cable business. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Cablevision Systems CEO James Dolan talked about the possibility that the MSO would not bother being in the video business. And Time Warner Cable’s outgoing CEO, Glenn Britt, in the midst of a retransmission fee battle with CBS, put à la carte on the menu for CBS’ programming, if not Time Warner Cable’s own shiny new regional sports networks.

When an analyst asked about that possibility, Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes said he thought à la carte is a long shot. More likely, he said, are smaller bundles of programming being made available to consumers. “We do think we’d be really well-positioned in that scenario. What would happen is there would be more money for the biggest networks, like ours,” Bewkes said. That would help HBO by making it part of a more affordable monthly bill. “We doubt it will happen, but if it happens, it probably helps us.”

