MBPT Spotlight: CNN Ready To Start Including Out-Of-Home TV Viewing Data in Its Fall Sales Guarantees

CNN

and HLN sales teams are ready to begin meeting with advertisers and

their media agencies to present beta testing results of Management

Science Associates (MSA) post buy reports. The results will include out-of-home

viewing data tied into TV media buys that show the audience lift

resulting from additional viewers from that platform.

The

special MSA reports incorporating the out-of-home data will reflect CNN

and HLN programming numbers from May and June. CNN plans to begin

basing its TV audience guarantees to advertisers with out-of-home data

included beginning in October. The MSA post reports reconciling that

October viewer data will be available to advertisers in December.

Management

Science Associates provides post TV buy reports to cable networks that

match commercials to demographics of the audience that watched them.

There

is a lag time of about four or five weeks to get the standard MSA

reports, which confirm that each marketer's commercials aired, the

ratings each garnered and how that compared to the guarantee offered by

the network. Tapping into the out-of-home data will add some additional

lag time. In the case of CNN, MSA will produce its traditional report

and then issue a revised report incorporating the additional data on

which CNN will base its guarantees.

While

networks have ordered MSA reports that include out-of-home data for

special event programming such as the Olympics, Super Bowl or World Cup,

Howard Shimmel, senior VP, ad sales & sports research at Turner

Broadcasting, says, "To the best of my knowledge no network has

incorporated out-of-home viewing data on an ongoing basis for regular

programming into their MSA reports."

CNN

has done out-of-home studies before, which it has used as part of its

sales pitches highlighting the network's additional viewership lift. But

this is the first time it will appear in MSA reports and the network

will actually attempt to monetize it.

Making the Most of Data

The

out-of-home results are compiled by combining Arbritron Portable People

Meter data with Nielsen data. CNN has labeled the program CNN

All-Screen. The network announced the creation of CNN All-Screen in the

spring and the partnership with Nielsen and Arbitron. In addition

to measuring out-of-home viewership for all programming, the reports will also

measure viewership on other platforms outside of traditional TV that CNN

will use to set its ad guarantees and sell against.

The MSA beta testing reports find out-of-home boosts CNN viewership by about 30%, Shimmel says.

Some

of the initial beta testing data found that CNN's unique audience

increased by 11% in April compared to Oct. 2012, when other platforms

were added. In addition to the lift CNN got from out-of-home among

adults 25-54, the network also got a 10% lift from viewers online and a

27% increase from mobile viewers, which included a portion of younger

viewers. The data also showed that 9% more adults 25-54 in April were

viewing CNN on more than one platform compared to Oct. 2012.

The

April All-Screen data also showed that the median age of the CNN TV

in-home viewer is 59, but the CNN TV out-of-home viewer has a median age

of 51. The CNN online viewer has a median age of 45 and the CNN mobile

viewer has a median age of 37. Shimmel says the data shows that a large

portion of younger viewers initially access CNN via mobile phones.

"We've

always known younger viewers were a big part of our audience, now we

can quantify it and monetize it," says Greg D'Alba, president, CNN News

Networks and Turner Digital Ad Sales & Marketing, who points out

that a lot of the programming changes being made at the network are

geared toward bringing in more younger viewers.

D'Alba

says a large portion of the out-of-home viewers are business travelers

"who are a highly desirable group for many different blue chip ad

categories."

The Benefits of Transparency

"The importance of data transparency in today's advertising

marketplace has grown and we are going to provide as much data as

possible to our advertisers," Shimmel adds. "We will be telling our advertisers how much

more audience they will be getting from out-of-home viewing and

documenting it for them on a regular basis. It's another tool to help

our advertiser and agency partners better plan and optimize their

TV-based campaigns."

The

media agencies have not yet seen the data and might have some

reservations about a portion of the out-of-home data that includes TV

viewing in airports and other locations where the sound is off. But the

combination of Arbitron and Nielsen data included in the officially

prepared MSA post buy reports add credibility to the CNN sales pitch.

D'Alba

believes the inclusion of out-of-home data that is reconciled by the

MSA reports will help boost CNN's scatter advertising sales once the

official reports are made available later this year.

Both

CNN and HLN have good stories to tell without out-of-home viewers added

in. During the second quarter, CNN passed MSNBC in viewers for both

total day and primetime for the first time since 2009. According to

Nielsen data, during the second quarter in primetime, CNN averaged

755,000 viewers, up 56% over the same period last year, while HLN

averaged 569,000 viewers, up 75%.

In

July, CNN averaged 656,000 viewers in primetime, up 26% over July 2012,

while HLN averaged 466,000 viewers, up 55% over July 2012.

