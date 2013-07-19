MBPT Spotlight: Big Solid Hits Aside, Summer Broadcast Viewership Still Trends Down

With the CBS summer breakout scripted drama hit Under the

Dome averaging about 12 million viewers per episode, and with all the new

programming most of the networks are offering viewers this summer, the

perception might be that broadcast television is having a much better overall season

than it did last summer.





But the five English-language broadcast networks actually have

a ways to go if they want to reach the cumulative viewer average for regularly

scheduled programming that they drew during the hottest months of last year.





For the entire summer of 2012, the five networks cumulatively

averaged 20.1 million viewers per week, while this summer so far they are

cumulatively averaging 18.7 million.





Last summer, The CW averaged 698,000 viewers per week, while

for Fox that number was 4 million, ABC averaged 4.1 million, CBS brought in 5.4

million and NBC averaged 5.9 million for regularly scheduled programming.





This summer through July 14, The CW is up to 748,000

viewers, Fox is averaging 3.4 million viewers, ABC is averaging 4 million, NBC

is averaging 5.2 million and CBS is steady at 5.4 million. Granted, NBC

last summer was helped by its airing of 51 telecasts (first run and repeats) of

the hit series America's Got Talent,

which still has lots of episodes to run this summer that will push up the

network's viewer total.





A look at the Nielsen viewership numbers from last summer

and this summer finds that most of the shows that aired in 2012 are producing similar

numbers so far this time around. And other than Under the Dome, there

are not any new summer breakout hits for any of the other networks.





Here is a network-by-network rundown of primetime broadcast

viewership comparing last summer to this summer.



ABC





The network's highest-rated summer series last year was The

Bachelorette, which

averaged 7.3 million views and a 2.3 18-49 demo rating. However, this summer, The

Bachelorette is averaging only 6.1 million viewers and a 1.8 demo rating.





Last summer's singing competition series Duets

averaged 5.4 million and a 1.3 demo rating. This summer's new scripted drama

series Motive has matched that viewer total of 5.4 million but is only

averaging a 1.0 in the demo.





Veteran summer scripted drama Rookie Blue averaged

4.7 million last summer with a 1.2 demo rating. This summer it is averaging 5.6

million viewers and a 1.1 demo rating.





Last summer, ABC had a number of lower viewer-total shows such

as reality series The Glass House (2.4 million viewers), Final

Witness (3.7 million), Bachelor Pad (4 million) and New York Med (4.1 million). This summer,

it also has some new low-viewed series in reality show Whodunnit? (3.3

million), news show TheLookout (3.6 million) and scripted drama Mistresses

(3.9 million).





A couple of its regular-season series airing in repeat

during the summer are drawing the same number of viewers as last summer. Sitcom

The Middle is averaging 3.8 million viewers, same as last summer, while Modern

Family is averaging the same 3.9 million. Drama Castle, which like

last summer moved from Monday at 10 p.m. during the regular season to Sunday at

10 p.m., is averaging 2.9 million vs. 2.8 million.



CBS





Other than Big Brother, CBS is not known for doing a

lot of new summer programming because its scripted series, particularly its

dramas, repeat so well. However, this summer its scripted drama Underthe

Dome, based on a novel by Stephen King, has taken broadcast

primetime by storm. In addition to averaging close to 12 million viewers per

episode, it is also averaging close to a 3.0 in the 18-49 demo. Advertisers who

bought into this series well in advance are clearly getting some over-delivery

of viewers.





CBS has put on a few new summer series, including The

American Baking Competition and Brooklyn DA, which each week lets viewers look at how real cases are

handled. The American Baking Competition

averaged 4.9 million viewers, while Brooklyn DA has averaged 4 million

viewers.





Summer staple Big Brother, which has drawn

controversy after a few of the competitors made racially insensitive,

homophobic and xenophobic comments about other competitors on the show, is

averaging about the same viewership it did last summer.





While the controversy did seem to pull in a few hundred thousand

more viewers, the Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday episodes this summer so far

are cumulatively averaging about the same 6.1 million viewers and 2.1 demo

rating they did last season. Those, however, are still solid numbers for a

summer-only veteran series.





A few of CBS' regular season series in repeats are drawing

more viewers this summer than they averaged last summer. Sitcom The Big Bang

Theory is averaging 8.6 million viewers compared to last summer's 7.6

million. Drama CSI is averaging 6.4 million compared to 5.7 million,

while drama NCIS is averaging 8.6 million compared to 8.2 million last

summer, and NCIS: Los Angeles is averaging 6.9 million vs. 6.6 million

last summer. Second-year drama Person of Interest is averaging 6.5

million viewers in summer repeats, compared to 6.1 million last summer. Those

viewer totals for series in repeat during the summer are exceptionally good and

higher than many viewer totals for first-run series during the regular season

on other networks.



Fox





Fox in the past few years has not done a lot of new original

summer programming and this summer is no different. However, it does boast

three summer reality series staples that draw decent 18-49 ratings.



Hell's Kitchen and MasterChef, both featuring

Gordon Ramsay, are similar to last summer in viewers and in the demo when their

two one-hour episodes each are cumulated.



Hell's Kitchen in two Thursday night episodes is

averaging 5.3 million viewers and a 2.1 18-49 rating this summer, same as last

summer. MasterChef is down a bit; the series is averaging 5.2 million

viewers and a 2.1 in the demo for its two Wednesday night episodes this summer,

compared to 5.7 and a 2.4 last summer.





Fox's other summer staple series is So You Think You Can

Dance; this summer it is averaging 4.4 million viewers and a 1.6 18-49

rating, compared to last summer's 5.5 million and 2.0 demo rating. Those

declines are one of the reasons Fox is down in viewers cumulatively so far this

summer.





One thing to remember, however, is that the ratings used herein

for last summer are for the entire summer. Reality competition series

viewership usually grows as the finals get closer, so SYTYCD, as well as Hell's Kitchen and MasterChef could

see their numbers improve before the leaves start to change.





Fox is airing repeats of its returning sitcoms on Monday

nights during the summer, but viewers are not finding them in big numbers. New

Girl and The Mindy Project are averaging 1.3 million viewers, while Raising

Hope is drawing about 1.7 million averaging the audience of its two Monday

night telecasts.



NBC





In past summers, America's

Got Talent dominated NBC's schedule,

and there will be plenty of episodes of that series airing again this summer.

However, NBC has put a bunch of new scripted and reality series on its summer

schedule, including sitcom Camp, game shows The Winner Is... and Hollywood

GameNight, drama Siberia and

reality series Get Out Alive with Bear Grylls. It also brought back

competition series American Ninja Warrior.



AGT is the clear driver of audience to the network

during the summer and so far it is averaging 11.8 million viewers in first run

on Tuesdays at 8 p.m., 9.9 million viewers in first run on Tuesdays at 9 p.m.

and 10.7 million viewers on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. Its 18-49 demo ratings on

those nights are between 2.6 and 3.0.



American Ninja Warrior is averaging 5.1 million

viewers and a 1.6 18-49 demo rating, down slightly from 5.3 million and a 1.9

that it averaged last summer.



Camp is averaging 5 million viewers and a 1.5 demo

rating, Hollywood Game Night is averaging 4.3 million and a 1.4, Get

Out Alive with Bear Grylls is averaging 4.2 million and a 1.5 demo rating, The

Winner Is... is averaging 4 million and a 1.1 and Siberia is averaging 2.8 million and a 1.0.





While NBC is cumulatively averaging 5.2 million viewers per

week, it should be noted that the total is boosted by the network's decision to

carry its regular season hit series The Voice into June, adding several

10 million-per-week episodes to NBC's summer viewer average.



The CW





The CW's most-watched series this summer is repeats of its

freshman drama Arrow. The series is averaging 1.2 million viewers and a

0.4 18-49 demo rating. That's more viewers than any CW series averaged last

summer.





Summer game show Oh Sit! has averaged 787,000 and a

0.3 18-49 rating, compared to 1.1 million viewers and a 0.4 demo rating last

summer.





On a reverse trend, repeats of regular season dramas Supernatural

and Vampire Diaries are drawing slightly more viewers this summer. Supernatural

is averaging 938,000 viewers compared to 797,000 last summer, while Vampire

Diaries is averaging 784,000, compared to 672,000 viewers last summer.





This week, The CW premiered the former ABC hit

improvisational comedy series Whose Line Is ItAnyway? and in

back-to-back half-hours it averaged close to 3 million viewers per episode and

a 1.2 18-49 demo rating. Those are big numbers for a summer series on The CW.

It bears watching to see if viewers come back next week. If they do, The CW

could have itself a nice hit.



