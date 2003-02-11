MBC to launch news net

African-American programmer Major Broadcasting Cable Network plans to launch a news

network for its viewers later this year.

MBC said the channel will report social, political and economic news from

the African-American perspective.

The news channel is slated for a fourth-quarter debut.

To gear up, MBC plans to add a newscast to its entertainment service in

April.

Five-year-old MBC reaches counts 24 million subscribers.

Its principal investors include attorney Willie E. Gary, former heavyweight

boxing champion Evander Holyfield, former pro baseball player Cecil G. Fielder, former

Jackson 5 singer Marlon Jackson and broadcast veteran Alvin

James.