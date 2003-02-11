MBC to launch news net
African-American programmer Major Broadcasting Cable Network plans to launch a news
network for its viewers later this year.
MBC said the channel will report social, political and economic news from
the African-American perspective.
The news channel is slated for a fourth-quarter debut.
To gear up, MBC plans to add a newscast to its entertainment service in
April.
Five-year-old MBC reaches counts 24 million subscribers.
Its principal investors include attorney Willie E. Gary, former heavyweight
boxing champion Evander Holyfield, former pro baseball player Cecil G. Fielder, former
Jackson 5 singer Marlon Jackson and broadcast veteran Alvin
James.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.