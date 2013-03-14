Mazzara Inks Overall Deal With Fox TV Studios
Former Walking Dead showrunner/executive producer
Glen Mazzara has signed an overall deal with Fox Television Studios.
The agreement will see Mazzara develop cable projects for
the studio under his new banner, 44 Strong Productions. He had previously spent
six seasons working on FX's The Shield, which was produced by Fox TV
Studios.
Mazzara is more recently known for serving as showrunner of
AMC's The Walking Dead for seasons two and three (he was a writer under
Frank Darabont for season one). He departed the cable series in December when
it was renewed for a fourth season, replacedby Scott Gimple.
"The Shield was the show that really put FTVS on
the map, and Glen was a huge part of that show's success. Years later,
Glen has become a lauded and expert showrunner, and after his extraordinary
stint on The Walking Dead, we are proud to bring Glen back home,"
said FTVS president David Madden. "Like all television studios, we're
writer-oriented, but since we're leaner than most, the people we're in business
with need to possess a profound level of fierceness and obsession, and Glen
eminently qualifies. Closing this deal is a testament to our admiration for
Glen, who is already brewing a concoction of ideas and stories that we are
eager to serve to the world."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.