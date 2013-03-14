Mazzara Inks Overall Deal With Fox TV Studios

Former Walking Dead showrunner/executive producer

Glen Mazzara has signed an overall deal with Fox Television Studios.





The agreement will see Mazzara develop cable projects for

the studio under his new banner, 44 Strong Productions. He had previously spent

six seasons working on FX's The Shield, which was produced by Fox TV

Studios.





Mazzara is more recently known for serving as showrunner of

AMC's The Walking Dead for seasons two and three (he was a writer under

Frank Darabont for season one). He departed the cable series in December when

it was renewed for a fourth season, replacedby Scott Gimple.





"The Shield was the show that really put FTVS on

the map, and Glen was a huge part of that show's success. Years later,

Glen has become a lauded and expert showrunner, and after his extraordinary

stint on The Walking Dead, we are proud to bring Glen back home,"

said FTVS president David Madden. "Like all television studios, we're

writer-oriented, but since we're leaner than most, the people we're in business

with need to possess a profound level of fierceness and obsession, and Glen

eminently qualifies. Closing this deal is a testament to our admiration for

Glen, who is already brewing a concoction of ideas and stories that we are

eager to serve to the world."



