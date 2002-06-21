Mazingo, Palm team up

Palm Pilot/Pocket PC content-delivery company Mazingo is bringing the

Clampett clan to your nearest PDA.

The company, which recently made a deal to deliver clips of NBC's new fall

shows to the hand-held devices, has just teamed up with Pocket PC Films to

create Pocket PC Films-TV, which will deliver episodes of Beverly

Hillbillies, Dragnet, Andy Griffith, Dick Van Dyke and

sci-fi series One Step Beyond to the tiny screen.

Subscribers will receive a different episode of one of those shows each

weekday.