Mazingo, Palm team up
Palm Pilot/Pocket PC content-delivery company Mazingo is bringing the
Clampett clan to your nearest PDA.
The company, which recently made a deal to deliver clips of NBC's new fall
shows to the hand-held devices, has just teamed up with Pocket PC Films to
create Pocket PC Films-TV, which will deliver episodes of Beverly
Hillbillies, Dragnet, Andy Griffith, Dick Van Dyke and
sci-fi series One Step Beyond to the tiny screen.
Subscribers will receive a different episode of one of those shows each
weekday.
