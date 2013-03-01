Mayor 'Urges' TWC to Carry FS San Diego

San Diego Mayor Bob Filner wants to see Time Warner Cable carry Fox Sports San Diego and its coverage of Padres' Major League Baseball games.

Filner, in a recent letter addressed to Time Warner Cable chairman and CEO Glenn Britt and executive vice president and chief video and content officer Melinda Witmer, urged the MSO to end its stalemate with the RSN, which last season succeeded Cox 4 as the primary telecaster of the National League club.

At this juncture, TWC, which sat out FS San Diego's rookie 2012 season, is the only major distributor in the market that doesn't have a deal with the RSN.

