Maynulet Named Telemundo CFO

Javier Maynulet has been named chief financial officer at Telemundo Communications Group. He was Senior VP and CFO of Universal Media Studios and Universal Cable Productions, and previously held a post at Telemundo focusing on finance integration.



Maynulet will have “comprehensive financial responsibility for Telemundo Group including the Telemundo Network, Telemundo Stations, cable network, digital business, international distribution and studios,” said Telemundo in a statement. He’ll be responsible for “overall controllership, strategic and tactical planning and analysis, as well as the short and long term financial planning process at Telemundo.”



Maynulet will report to President Don Browne and NBC Universal Executive VP and CFO Lynn Calpeter. NBC Universal owns the Spanish-language giant.



"I am thrilled that he is rejoining Telemundo as our CFO,” said Browne. “His financial and strategic talent, creativity, passion, experience, dedication and spirit of teamwork makes him a perfect choice to help Telemundo deliver on its great potential."