Maynard Rejoins CBS

Former CBS and NBC executive Ghen Maynard, credited with developing CBS’ Survivor and The Amazing Race and UPN’s America’s Next Top Model, will rejoin CBS in a much bigger role June 5 after a two-year absence.

Maynard has been named to the newly created post of executive VP, alternative programming and entertainment content for new media, for the CBS Paramount Network Television Entertainment Group.

He will oversee alternative programming development and operations for CBS, The CW and TV production studio CBS Paramount Network Television.

Additionally, Maynard will work with each of the divisional entertainment presidents—CBS’ Nina Tassler, The CW’s Dawn Ostroff, and CBS Paramount’s David Stapf--to develop and produce reality and unscripted programs.

Maynard will also assume oversight of CBS’ expanding original programming operation for wireless and online platforms, including CBS.com. He’ll be charged with creating entertainment content that can be streamed on single or multiple platforms in the new media universe.

“This new position speaks to his interests, his talents and the company’s commitment to develop new forms of programming content that can be broadcast on network television or streamed across multiple platforms,” says group president Nancy Tellem.

Maynard will report to Tellem on new media and the television studio areas of his position, and to Tassler and Ostroff in relation to alternative programming for their respective networks.

Maynard left CBS in May 2004 to return to scripted entertainment as executive VP of prime time development for NBC Entertainment, where he developed My Name Is Earl andthe upcoming series Kidnapped and The Black Donnellys.

In June 2002, he was named senior VP of alternative programming and creative strategies for CBS Entertainment.

He was also VP of alternative programming, a position created in June 2000, during which time Maynard brought Survivor to CBS. Other successful reality shows under his watch include Race and Big Brother.

Earlier in his career, Maynard was director of drama series development at CBS, overseeing such shows as CSI and Judging Amy.

Maynard began his TV career as a post-production coordinator at ABC Productions.