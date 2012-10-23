Mayer: Mobile Is 'Top Priority' For Yahoo

In the first quarter since Marissa Mayer joined

the company as CEO, Yahoo reported dramatically improved profits, thanks to a

large asset sale. But revenue for the third quarter of 2012 fell 1% to $1.2

billion and income from operations fell 14% to $152 million from a year

earlier.

While

the stagnant earnings and declining operating profits highlighted some of the

challenges facing Yahoo in its struggle to regain momentum as a major Internet

company, shares were up 4.57% in early after-hours trading to $16.49 at 5 p.m. PT.

Earnings

per share grew to $2.64 and profits hit $3.2 billion thanks to a net gain of

$2.8 billion from the sale of shares in the Chinese internet company Alibaba.

The

earning call marked the first time that Mayer had presided over an earnings

call and the former Google executive used the event to outline in general terms

her strategic plans for the company.

During

her presentation, Mayer highlighted the importance of search, improved products

to drive usage, the need to attract top engineering talent, their plans to

modernize Yahoo mail and the importance of mobile.

"Mobile represents not only a

daily habit, but a fundamental and massive platform shift, a platform shift

that we have to ride and participate in, in order to be relevant," she argued.

"Today, there are more than 1 billion smartphone users globally. As expected,

that will double in the next 3 years. And while we've made progress, Yahoo

hasn't capitalized on the mobile opportunity. We haven't effectively optimized

our website, we've underinvested in our mobile front-end development and we've

splintered our brands. We have more than 76 applications across Android and

iOS."

"All

of this needs to change," she added. "Our top priority is a focused, coherent,

mobile strategy. We're accelerating our efforts to build a strong technical

talent base for mobile. This includes engineers, product managers and

designers."

Also

during the call, Mayer highlighted their efforts to strengthen their management

team, with the appointment of Henrique de Castro as chief operating officer;

Ken Goldman as chief financial officer; Ron Bell as general counsel; Jacqueline

Reses as executive vice president of people and development; and Kathy Savitt

as chief marketing officer.