Mayberry upped at Fox networks
Del Mayberry has been promoted to executive vice president and chief
financial officer for the Fox Networks Group, reporting to Tony Vinciquerra,
president and CEO of the group.
Mayberry has been executive VP and CFO for Fox Broadcasting Co. since April 2001, but to
his duties at there and at Fox Digital, he adds supervision of
finance and information systems for the Fox Cable Networks Group, which includes
FX; Fox Sports Net and its 21 regional sports networks; Fox Movie Channel; Fox
Sports World; Fox Sports World Español; National Geographic Channel; and
Speed Channel.
Mayberry joined Twentieth Century Fox's corporate accounting department in
December 1983 and climbed his way through the ranks at News Corp., which owns
Twentieth Century Fox, Fox Networks and Fox Cable Networks.
Mayberry received his bachelor's degree in business administration from
California State University in Northridge in 1980.
