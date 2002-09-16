Mayberry upped at Fox networks

Del Mayberry has been promoted to executive vice president and chief

financial officer for the Fox Networks Group, reporting to Tony Vinciquerra,

president and CEO of the group.

Mayberry has been executive VP and CFO for Fox Broadcasting Co. since April 2001, but to

his duties at there and at Fox Digital, he adds supervision of

finance and information systems for the Fox Cable Networks Group, which includes

FX; Fox Sports Net and its 21 regional sports networks; Fox Movie Channel; Fox

Sports World; Fox Sports World Español; National Geographic Channel; and

Speed Channel.

Mayberry joined Twentieth Century Fox's corporate accounting department in

December 1983 and climbed his way through the ranks at News Corp., which owns

Twentieth Century Fox, Fox Networks and Fox Cable Networks.

Mayberry received his bachelor's degree in business administration from

California State University in Northridge in 1980.