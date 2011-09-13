Maxus Opens Three New North American Offices
Maxus announced Tuesday that the media services agency is opening new offices in Los Angeles, Toronto and Mexico City.
The
Los Angeles office, which will be run by new managing director Pamela
Haupert Sullivan, will serve the Universal Studios portion of the
NBCUniversal account, which Maxus took over in July. Sullivan comes to
Maxus from DDB Entertainment.
New president of Maxus Canada Ann Stewart will helm the Toronto office, which is part of the agency's long-term expansion plan. In
Mexico City, Maxus named Hugo Gomez as CEO of Maxus Mexico, which is
already working for clients including Astra Zeneca, UPS and Mazda.
"Mexico
is an extremely important market for us as we further develop our
global network," said Global CEO Kelly Clark. "It's the gateway to Latin
America for many marketers, and it's a priority market for many of our
global clients. We are delighted that someone with Hugo's experience
has agreed to lead Maxus in Mexico, and this signals our intent to
invest further in Latin America."
"This
is an exciting time for Maxus," Clark said. "We're really pleased to be
expanding our global network despite the challenging economic climate."
One
of four global WPP media and marketing agency networks within GroupM,
Maxus was named the fastest-growing media services agency in the world
by RECMA in July.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.