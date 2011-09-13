Maxus Opens Three New North American Offices

Maxus announced Tuesday that the media services agency is opening new offices in Los Angeles, Toronto and Mexico City.

The

Los Angeles office, which will be run by new managing director Pamela

Haupert Sullivan, will serve the Universal Studios portion of the

NBCUniversal account, which Maxus took over in July. Sullivan comes to

Maxus from DDB Entertainment.

New president of Maxus Canada Ann Stewart will helm the Toronto office, which is part of the agency's long-term expansion plan. In

Mexico City, Maxus named Hugo Gomez as CEO of Maxus Mexico, which is

already working for clients including Astra Zeneca, UPS and Mazda.

"Mexico

is an extremely important market for us as we further develop our

global network," said Global CEO Kelly Clark. "It's the gateway to Latin

America for many marketers, and it's a priority market for many of our

global clients. We are delighted that someone with Hugo's experience

has agreed to lead Maxus in Mexico, and this signals our intent to

invest further in Latin America."

"This

is an exciting time for Maxus," Clark said. "We're really pleased to be

expanding our global network despite the challenging economic climate."

One

of four global WPP media and marketing agency networks within GroupM,

Maxus was named the fastest-growing media services agency in the world

by RECMA in July.