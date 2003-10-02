Max Media Buys More in Montana

Virginia Beach, Va.-based Max Media is buying KULR-TV Billings and KFBB-TV Great Falls, both Montana.

The company already owns KGTF(TV) Great Falls (and several other Montana stations), and the market is too small to allow duopolies, so it will either have to sell one Great Falls station, seek a waiver, or hope that the Federal Communications Commission loosens its duopoly rules significantly. Chief financial officer David Wilhelm isn’t sure which it will do.

Max Media just closed Wednesday on its purchase of WGTU(TV) Traverse City, Mich., and it is buying Sunair Radio, a group of central Pennsylvania stations.