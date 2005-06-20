Maury's Rosenblum Moves to Today

After weeks of speculation, NBC Monday confirmed that Amy Rosenblum, who has led NBC Universal’s Maury talker as executive producer since it was reinvented into a more tabloid format in 1998, has moved from consultant into a newly created position as senior producer of the third hour of the Today show.

Rosenblum took the helm about a month ago. Her longtime No. 2 at Maury, co-executive producer Paul Faulhaber, is in negotiations to take the EP reins, with Rosenblum moving into a consulting role.

NBC Universal Television Group head Jeff Zucker, who brought Rosenblum in as a Today show consultant in November as NBC watched ABC’s Good Morning America gain ground, made the decision to bring Rosenblum on board to oversee the third hour in conjunction with NBC News President Neil Shapiro and recently named Today show Executive Producer Jim Bell, Today show spokeswoman Lauren Kapp said.

Previously, the executive producer of Today was responsible for the 9-10 a.m. version, but there had been some speculation in the news business that the 7-9 a.m. core show had suffered since Today expanded to three hours, with GMA being seen as faster paced.



Kapp said that despite published rumors, there are no plans to change the talent on the 9-10 a.m. hour and that Katie Couric and Matt Lauer will continue to be involved. Al Roker and Ann Curry, who have played a bigger role on the show over the past 18 months, will continue, according to Kapp.

Rosenblum has overseen Maury since 1998 and this past season she executive produced the short-lived syndicated NBC Universal series, Home Delivery.

She previously held producing stints on Sally Jessy Raphael and Joan Rivers daytime show, and spent seven years at CBS This Morning in the 1980s.