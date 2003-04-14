Maury moves up

Since the beginning of the year, Universal Television talk show Maury has

received upgrades in 32 markets, with 18 stations moving the show to early

fringe time slots, the syndicator said Monday.

The five-year-old show has seen strong ratings this year, increasing 3

percent in households season-to-date through March 16.

The show has also jumped in key demographics, increasing 14 percent in women

18 through 34, 10 percent in women 18 through 49 and 11 percent in women 25

through 54.