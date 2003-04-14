Maury moves up
Since the beginning of the year, Universal Television talk show Maury has
received upgrades in 32 markets, with 18 stations moving the show to early
fringe time slots, the syndicator said Monday.
The five-year-old show has seen strong ratings this year, increasing 3
percent in households season-to-date through March 16.
The show has also jumped in key demographics, increasing 14 percent in women
18 through 34, 10 percent in women 18 through 49 and 11 percent in women 25
through 54.
