Maury becomes a crimefighter

Universal Television's Maury did John Walsh proud Friday when the

daytime talk show helped to catch a criminal who had been on the lam for two

years.

On April 18, Maury did a show about brutal attacks and featured

Jamieka Cooper of Florence County, S.C., who had been shot in the face and

blinded by her boyfriend, Reggie McNeil, after the couple had an argument May 6,

2001.

After the segment, in which the producers posted the number to call the

Florence County sheriff's office, viewers began calling in and Friday, April 25,

McNeil turned himself in to Brooklyn, N.Y., police.

In more good news for Maury, the program was the highest-rated daytime

talk show in New York Friday with a 5.7 rating/15 share, beating Oprah's

5.4/14.