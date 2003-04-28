Maury becomes a crimefighter
Universal Television's Maury did John Walsh proud Friday when the
daytime talk show helped to catch a criminal who had been on the lam for two
years.
On April 18, Maury did a show about brutal attacks and featured
Jamieka Cooper of Florence County, S.C., who had been shot in the face and
blinded by her boyfriend, Reggie McNeil, after the couple had an argument May 6,
2001.
After the segment, in which the producers posted the number to call the
Florence County sheriff's office, viewers began calling in and Friday, April 25,
McNeil turned himself in to Brooklyn, N.Y., police.
In more good news for Maury, the program was the highest-rated daytime
talk show in New York Friday with a 5.7 rating/15 share, beating Oprah's
5.4/14.
