Mauldin to run CBS Miami duopoly

WFOR-TV Miami Vice President and General Manager Steve Mauldin will take on those same roles at WBFS(tv) Miami in running the CBS group's duopoly in that city, station group President Fred Reynolds announced Monday.

"In a short time and in one of the country's most competitive markets, Steve has built WFOR into the leading station in Miami," Reynolds said. "Steve is an exceptionally talented broadcaster; with his leadership and his strong commitment to the South Florida community, WFOR and WBFS will continue to lead this crucial market."

Prior to CBS, Mauldin ran WTSP-TV Tampa, KHTV(tv) Houston, and KTVT(tv) Dallas.

- Dan Trigoboff