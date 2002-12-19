Matthews is top talking head

In the battle of the weekend public-affairs programs in the hometown of the

talking heads, the winner was Chris Matthews ... and syndication.

NBC Enterprises' syndicated Chris Matthews Show hit a season high

6.3/16 on WRC-TV Washington, D.C., last week, according to Nielsen Media Research.

It was tops in its Sunday 10 p.m. time period, beating network shows Face

the Nation, Fox News Sunday and This Week.

Nationally, the freshman show, produced by NBC News, has doubled its

household rating to a 2.0 since its premiere.