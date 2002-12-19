Matthews is top talking head
In the battle of the weekend public-affairs programs in the hometown of the
talking heads, the winner was Chris Matthews ... and syndication.
NBC Enterprises' syndicated Chris Matthews Show hit a season high
6.3/16 on WRC-TV Washington, D.C., last week, according to Nielsen Media Research.
It was tops in its Sunday 10 p.m. time period, beating network shows Face
the Nation, Fox News Sunday and This Week.
Nationally, the freshman show, produced by NBC News, has doubled its
household rating to a 2.0 since its premiere.
