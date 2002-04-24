Matthews set for fall debut

NBC Enterprises has sold its half-hour, first-run offering, The Chris

Matthews Show, in nine of the top 10 markets

for a fall 2002 launch.

The weekend news and commentary show, from the host of

co-owned MSNBC's Hardball, is now cleared in 70 percent of the country.

The majority of the top-10 stations carrying the show are

NBC-owned, but stations from a laundry list of other groups are on board,

including ones from Hearst-Argyle Television Inc., Gannett Co. Inc., A.H. Belo Corp., Cox Broadcasting,

Scripps-Howard Co., LIN Television Corp. and Clear Channel Communications Inc.

The show will be produced by NBC News out of Washington,

D.C.