Mathison cans cable biz for RCN

Well-regarded cable marketing executive Don Mathison jumped over to cable operators' nemisis, RCN Corp., to run the overbuilder's Washington D.C. system.

Mathison is best known in the industry as former senior vice president of marketing and programming for Media General Cable, which had for years one of the highest-capacity cable systems in the country, in Fairfax County, Va.

Media General sold out to Cox, leaving Mathison loose. He now becomes general manager of Starpower, RCN joint venture to Washington-based electric utility Potomac Power. RCN is sorely in need of strong operations hands to solve billing, service and other snags. - John Higgins